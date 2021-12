WASHINGTON – Cristian Santay-Rosales and Diego Rigoberto Lopez, both 19 and from Washington, D.C., were sentenced today for committing a series of armed carjackings across the District of Columbia within a 12-hour period in the fall of 2020. Santay-Rosales was sentenced to 121 months in prison and Lopez to 108 months for their roles in the crimes.

