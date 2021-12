Every person in America ought to spend one day getting up hay. Just one day. On a blustery, dusty day when the sun burns the ground to 100 degrees and the air is almost too thick to breathe. In an old truck without air conditioning or radio. Or walking behind the baler, tossing 50 pounds of dead grass onto the truck. Or driving the worn-out tractor with a baler attached to it that keeps chewing up the twine. Then it breaks down and the tractor store folks say, “We’ll have to order it. Be here in two days.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 HOURS AGO