Do you know someone who's not afraid to step up and take charge? Someone who sees a need in the community and instead of saying, "you know what we need?", or "someone should do something about that," they actually take it initiative to gather a group of people and make it happen? If so, they are exactly the type of people Leadership Everyone wants to recognize at their annual Celebration of Leadership Awards coming up in March.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO