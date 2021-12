The Chiefs offense has not quite been the same dangerous unit this season as it was from 2018-20. Patrick Mahomes has been inconsistent, often refusing to take the short and quick throws that keep the offense on schedule. But over his last 3 games, he’s started to trend in the right direction. Last week against the Raiders, he threw for 406 yards and 5 touchdowns on the way to a 41-point performance.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO