Chances are you've already busted the Christmas tree out of storage and put it all together wherever you display it in your home. If not, I'll assume you'll be doing it soon. If you're like my family, you have a pretty sizeable container of ornaments that go along with the tree. Some you've purchased on your own, while others have likely been given to you as gifts. You may have so many that you think you couldn't possibly have room for one more. But, I imagine that if you look hard enough, there's at least one spot you could find room for the new commemorative ornament the Evansville Police Department is selling for the 2021 holiday season.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO