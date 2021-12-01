The Unknown Effects of TikTok on Mental Health

Due to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of mental health concerns among college students has been immeasurable. For many, these past few years have been devastating. From ever pressing due dates to isolation during quarantine, tensions have felt like they’ve been at an all-time high. No one is really sure how to navigate life during COVID, and few know what life is going to look like going forward.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO