Sarasota County, FL

Second lawsuit filed over Siesta Key hotels contends County Commission needed to amend section of Comprehensive Plan that restricts residential intensity on the barrier islands before approving the projects

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFour plaintiffs seek to overturn plans for hotels on Calle Miramar and Old Stickney Point Road. Five days after a Siesta Key resident filed a lawsuit over the Sarasota County Commission’s go-ahead for a high-rise hotel on Calle Miramar, four plaintiffs filed a complaint not only over that decision but also...

#Land Use#Hotels And Motels#Siesta#Old Stickney Point Road#Comprehensive Plan#The County Commission#Unified Development Code#Udc#Planning Commission

