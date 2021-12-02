Application period open for Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Billed as the first electric vehicle (EV)-equipped residential/vacation community on the Gulf Coast, Ocean Edge, was recently unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Orange Beach, according to the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. The project developer, David Lee, introduced the residential community, a gulf-front 14-home community at Romar Vista Place featuring three- and eight-bedroom homes, all with EV charging stations. Erin Kaiser, the listing and marketing agent with Kaiser Sotheby’s International Realty, worked with Lee through the project’s development and sponsored the EV charging stations for each home at no additional cost to buyers. OK2Charge and BeHome 24/7, which are collaborators in Ocean Edge along with Kaiser Vacation Rentals and Kaiser Sotheby’s International Realty, developed the first software application that will monitor and facilitate the EV charger systems for vacation rentals.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO