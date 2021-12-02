ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Application period open for Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation

By Staff Reports
sarasotanewsleader.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gulf Coast Community Foundation is accepting applications for its February 2022, in-person Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute (GCBI), the Foundation has announced. The overview for the Institute is available at https://www.gulfcoastcf.org/gulf-coast-board-institute, a news release notes. “This high-demand program is delivered through Gulf Coast’s Invest in Incredible consultants to...

sarasotanewsleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Feeding the Gulf Coast providing Thanksgiving meal boxes to residents in need

PENSACOLA — As Thanksgiving approaches, Feeding the Gulf Coast is distributing more than 100,000 pounds of food to more than 4,000 families through community partners and multiple distributions across its service area. Each family will receive the products necessary to create a traditional holiday meal for the upcoming holiday season.
CHARITIES
baybusinessnews.com

Feeding The Gulf Coast Plans Drive

Feeding the Gulf Coast is celebrating its 40th anniversary on December 1 with a large food drive at Greer’s Cash Saver at 4055 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile. The nonprofit has invited the community to help it collect 40,000 lb of food at the Stuff the Truck Celebration. Feeding the Gulf Coast staff will be available between 2 and 6 p.m. to collect essential meal items.
MOBILE, AL
baybusinessnews.com

Ocean Edge Unveiled As Gulf Coast’s First EV-Equipped Community

Billed as the first electric vehicle (EV)-equipped residential/vacation community on the Gulf Coast, Ocean Edge, was recently unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Orange Beach, according to the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. The project developer, David Lee, introduced the residential community, a gulf-front 14-home community at Romar Vista Place featuring three- and eight-bedroom homes, all with EV charging stations. Erin Kaiser, the listing and marketing agent with Kaiser Sotheby’s International Realty, worked with Lee through the project’s development and sponsored the EV charging stations for each home at no additional cost to buyers. OK2Charge and BeHome 24/7, which are collaborators in Ocean Edge along with Kaiser Vacation Rentals and Kaiser Sotheby’s International Realty, developed the first software application that will monitor and facilitate the EV charger systems for vacation rentals.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
941area.com

Destination Downtown Sarasota

Everything in one great place! LOVE THE WEEKEND and visit downtown Sarasota. Your destination for FUN! Visit our website as www.VisitDowntownSarasota.com. Join the Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA). www.SarasotaDowntownMerchants.com. Join our group "Downtown Sarasota" and "Share" your business page post to the group. As downtown Sarasota continues to grow, so...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Gulf Coast#Participants
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College offering Unmanned Aerial System Pilot Bootcamp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College and the Unmanned Safety Institute have partnered together to offer an Unmanned Aerial System Pilot Bootcamp, also known as UAS. Program Coordinator and Director, Jose “Tony” Lopez-Baquero explained what the program offers and the pathway it leads to industry certification and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
courierjournal.net

AWF Cook-Off Draws Crowd on Gulf Coast

The scene at the Blue Gill Restaurant in Baldwin County provided hope that Alabama is returning to some sort of normalcy after a long period of COVID-19 restrictions. The Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Gulf Coast Wild Game Cook-Off, the first in two years, attracted a crowd to the venue on the Causeway to taste a variety of wild game dishes.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Gulf Coast families stock up on seafood for Thanksgiving

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On the eve of Thanksgiving, many people are stocking up on food, but with a coastal flair. The cash drawer at Bozo’s Grocery in Pascagoula is constantly opening. Deli Manager Kimberly Ervin said families stocked up for the big day. “This past week we have seen...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Toys for Tots to kick off on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The Beau Rivage is gearing up for the holiday season stocking up with gifts and Christmas decorations. Fitness expert weighs in on keeping healthy during holiday season. Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, weight gain is a big concern for a lot of people. That's why it's important to increase your exercise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Resilience and readiness

The third-most active hurricane season on record ended quietly on Tuesday, for which Hampton Roads residents can be thankful. Though the Atlantic churned out 21 named storms this year, in line with the predictions for an active season, most stayed well off the coast. Virginia never had much reason to fear either a direct hit or substantial impact from a tropical system. That’s the good news. ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
sarasotanewsleader.com

St. Armands ‘Holiday Night of Lights’ set for Dec. 3

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, St. Armands Circle businesses will kick off the holiday season with Holiday Night of Lights, the St. Armands Circle Association and the St. Armands Business Improvement District have announced. The event will begin “with a special performance” at 6 p.m., a...
SARASOTA, FL
WKRG News 5

Industrial machinery repurposed to bring new life as artificial reefs in Gulf of Mexico

In industrial plants, when old machinery reaches the end of its life and gets replaced, sometimes it ends up in a landfill. Other times, it gets refurbished and transformed into a fishing reef. In just fourteen months, the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) has dropped twenty-nine different industrial pieces such as boilers and concrete pipes as fishing reefs in the Alabama Wildlife Federation Nearshore Artificial Reef Zone which is eight miles south of Dauphin Island and is about an eight square mile area.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Latest Saba Sands plans for new residential structure at 636 Beach Road to be focus of Dec. 7 public hearing

Revised application submitted to county Environmental Permitting staff following dispute resolution hearing conducted in March. On Dec. 7, representatives of a Sarasota attorney who has endeavored for years to construct new dwellings on Beach Road property on Siesta Key will have another opportunity to convince the County Commission to let him do so.
SARASOTA, FL
wkgc.org

Annual Holiday Concert at Gulf Coast State College

This morning Jason Hedden, the Division Chair at Visual and Performing Arts Department at Gulf Coast State College, joined The Mix to talk about the Holiday Concert this weekend. The two events will be Friday, December 3rd at 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 5th at 2:30 pm. Both events are free and will be held at the Amelia Center Theatre. There will be limited seating.
BAY COUNTY, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Proposed new county regulations regarding development of upper-story residential units in commercial shopping centers to be focus of Dec. 7 commission hearing

Measures seen as means of encouraging more construction of affordable housing. In early March 2017, Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio and then-Commissioner Charles Hines set the stage, so to speak, for an amendment to county zoning regulations that the board members will address on Dec. 7. A speaker during a...
SARASOTA, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Garden Q&A: How to work with your neighbors on yard issues

What can I do about the neighbors' yard? They are just letting the yard go wild. There are snakes and other animals living there. The neighbors on the other side are spraying weed killer and the drift gets on my plants and kills them. The insecticide spray they use is killing my bees and butterflies. They won't remove their tree whose limbs are damaging my roof. They filled the drainage swale and now my yard has much...
GARDENING
sarasotamagazine.com

Applications Open for Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its February 2022 in-person Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute (GCBI). This year's group will participate in training experiences on four consecutive Fridays, from Feb. 4 to 25, at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation headquarters in Venice. Topics include fundamentals of nonprofit board governance, financial and legal oversight responsibilities, and how to create a highly functioning and engaged board. The training is led by BoardSource-certified consultants who are part of Gulf Coast’s Invest in Incredible nonprofit capacity-building initiative.
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy