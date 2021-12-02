Hometown Christmas celebrated

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
Jussie Smollett, the former "Empire" actor, took the stand on Monday in his disorderly conduct trial, telling jurors his side of the alleged 2019 attack that he's been accused of faking for attention. Smollett and his team have insisted that the attack, in which he was allegedly beaten by two men and had a noose put around his neck, was real.
NEW YORK (AP) — From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine mandates in the U.S. The move by Mayor Bill de...
A federal investigation that re-examined the murder of Emmett Till ended Monday after the Justice Department failed to find proof that a key figure in the case lied, a senior level law enforcement official said. Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was brutally beaten and shot in the head in...
California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
Former senator, presidential candidate and war veteran Bob Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Democratic leaders announced Monday. Dole died in his sleep at home in Washington, D.C., early Sunday. He was 98. Thursday will be the senator's final trip to the building where he spent 30 years serving in both the House and Senate. Lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda is reserved for prestigious lawmakers and citizens.
