China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — Boeing shares soared on Thursday after China’s aviation regulator cleared the 737 Max to return to flying more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the...

