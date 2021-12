Both the Fort Mill boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have been picked to finish pretty high in Region 3-5A, but neither coach is ready to crown anyone yet. For the boy’s team, the Jackets are coming off a 9-7 season that was shortened by COVID-19 in the number of games they played. The Jackets were picked to finish second in the region this season behind Clover and has a lot of returning players back from last year that could help them live up to the expectations.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO