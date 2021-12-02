ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

How to maximize your ‘health span’

By LIZ WESTON NerdWallet
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

We’re living longer on average, but the number of years we’re healthy hasn’t kept up. This lagging “health span” translates into more time living with serious illness and disabilities at the end of our lives. This can have significant repercussions for our retirements. Some of us will have our...

www.stltoday.com

Times Leader

To Your Health: How health care systems can grow responsibly

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Health systems play a big role in the growth of health care in the U.S. When health systems thrive, they can offer capital and resources to bring more services, technologies,providers and models of care to communities that may be limited or underserved in the care they receive.
HEALTH SERVICES
Healthline

Higher Levels of Exercise Can Improve Cardiovascular Health: How to Plan a Workout Regime

Researchers say that people with cardiovascular issues can improve their health by increasing the amount of exercise they do. An increase in physical activity is generally beneficial, but experts caution that over-exercising can cause heart-related problems. They recommend that people with cardiovascular health issues talk with their doctor about their...
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

Why Losing Weight Can Be Bad for Your Health

About 80 percent of people who lose a significant amount of body weight will regain it, sometimes with interest. People tend to gain weight in fat rather than muscle, which makes the pounds harder to lose in the future. Following professional advice and finding ways to take accountability can help...
WEIGHT LOSS
2minutemedicine.com

Wellness Check: Nutrition

2 Minute Medicine is pleased to announce that we are launching Wellness Check, a new series dedicated to exploring new research evidence focused on wellness. Each week, we will report on articles examining different aspects of wellness, including (but not limited to) nutrition, sleep, reproductive health, substance use and mental health. This week, we explore the latest evidence-based updates in nutrition.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
cbia.com

Federal Workplace Vaccine Mandates: 'Be Prepared'

Labor and employment attorneys are advising Connecticut employers about their responsibilities under federal vaccine mandates as compliance deadlines loom. The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration released a 490-page Emergency Temporary Standard Nov. 4, covering the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements announced in September. Private sector employees with...
HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Doing This in the Bathroom Can Slash Your Heart Attack Risk, Study Finds

When it comes to your heart health, even the smallest changes to your lifestyle can make a major difference. But while most of us are keenly aware of the effects of diet, exercise, and stress levels on our heart health, fewer among us realize that our bathroom habits may play a role in cardiovascular wellbeing, too. Following a two-decades-long study, experts now say that doing this one thing in the bathroom can significantly slash your risk of a heart attack. In fact, you may be surprised to learn that this daily habit—which may already be a part of your routine—provides benefits "similar to the impact of exercise." Read on to find out which habit can cut your risk of cardiovascular disease and how to do it safely.
HEALTH
Fatherly

This Is the Best Time to Go to Bed to Avoid Heart Disease

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just good for having a productive tomorrow — sufficient sleep is also important for your physical and mental health. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep could be a risk factor for things like heart disease and high blood pressure, and most adults should be getting at least 7 hours every night. But now, a new study suggests that when you go to bed could be a factor in your health as well, NBC News reports. Researchers with Huma Therapeutics, a British medical tech company, looked at whether someone’s bedtime correlated with their risk of developing heart disease. They published their results this month in European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

If You Can't Do These 5 Things, You May be Obese

Obesity—defined as a body mass index (BMI) over 30—has become an American epidemic. It's estimated that more than 42% of U.S. adults are obese today, compared to 15% in 1970. The condition drastically increases your risk of serious illness, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and dementia. The sooner you identify problematic weight gain, the easier it can be to reverse. If you can't do these five things, you may be obese. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS

