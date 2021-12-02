ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Venture Global and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Announce Proposed CP2 LNG Export Facility

By Venture Global LNG
 2 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the company will invest more than $10 billion to develop a fourth LNG export facility in the State of Louisiana. The new project, CP2 LNG ("CP2") will be located in Cameron Parish, adjacent...

“Venture Global is proud to continue our expansion in Louisiana with the launch of our next project, CP2 LNG. CP2 will be located in Cameron Parish, adjacent to our existing Calcasieu Pass terminal. These two projects, combined with our Plaquemines LNG facility now under construction, represent more than US$20 billion of investment in the State of Louisiana and will create thousands of jobs – including both permanent and construction jobs,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “With two major LNG export projects currently under active construction, Venture Global is on a mission to produce the cleanest, low-cost LNG in North America. We are proud to partner with Louisiana in these efforts and in developing carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) for our facilities. Under the leadership of Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana is enhancing its status as an international hub for innovation to tackle the energy and climate challenges of our time.”
