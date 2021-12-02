The Movie DEN Ep. 12: E.T. & Paddington

[“Don’t Tell Me Your Major Theme” by Malena Ramnath]. Malena: Hey guys! My name is Malena Ramnath. Hannah: I'm Hannah Fredly. Malena: And we are your hosts and juniors here at Northwestern. This is "Don't Tell Me Your Major," an interview podcast where we avoid getting to know people on the surface level with questions like what their major is, where they're from and how old they are, but try to get to know them on a more profound level. That's how you really know the kind of person someone is, rather than judging them based on pre-established stereotypes. Today we would like to welcome our guest Nate Sowder, who is a student here at Northwestern. Say hi Nate!

