I'm not sure why we all wait with bated breath all holiday season long for the release of Spotify Wrapped when it essentially roasts us for listening to the same five songs for a whole year (OK, that was a self-drag), but some things just can't be explained. As we barrel toward the end of 2021, eager to leave yet another cursed year behind us, we're all left to wonder the same things: When will my 2021 Spotify Wrapped be available? And why do I already know it's going to tell me I listened to Red (Taylor's Version) an unhealthy amount of times?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO