The National Football League announced today discipline of three players for violating jointly developed and administered NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a club, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO