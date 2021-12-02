Tech Talk Interview: Cody Campbell

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames Tribune

Iowa State AD talks Matt Campbell as speculation intensifies following Notre Dame football opening

Just as it seemed the threat of Iowa State losing football coach Matt Campbell to a blue blood program had subsided, a potentially serious suitor has entered the market. Longtime Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is reportedly leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU, leaving open a premier Midwest job of the type observers have long considered attractive to Campbell.
IOWA STATE
937theeagle.com

SMQB Interview: Matt Landers

Garrett and Andres interviewed Roosevelt Head Coach Matt Landers. They discussed the Eagles undefeated season, the turnaround they've seen, their playoff run, and his roster's mental toughness.
NFL
937theeagle.com

Texas Tech Big 12 release 2022 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will host seven games inside the friendly confines of Jones AT&T Stadium as part of its 2022 football schedule that was unveiled Wednesday by the Big 12 Conference office. As part of the schedule, the Red Raiders will play three of their first four games...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Tech#University
937theeagle.com

Third quarter surge not enough in Lady Raider loss to Old Dominion

KATY, Texas -- Despite cutting a once 27-point deficit to just eight with 6:18 left, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to the Old Dominion Monarchs 59-45 Saturday afternoon at the Merrell Center. The difference in the contest was the second period of action where the Lady Raiders (5-1) were...
KATY, TX
937theeagle.com

Fast Start Powers Lady Raiders to Bounce Back Victory Over New Mexico

KATY, TEXAS – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders finished out the Van Chancellor Classic with an 82-75 victory over the University of New Mexico Lobos Sunday afternoon at the Merrell Center. Playing in front of the greatest player in Texas Tech (6-1) history Sheryl Swoopes, the Lady Raiders rode a...
KATY, TX
937theeagle.com

Red Raiders earn first NCAA Championship berth since 2001

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech volleyball team ended a 20-year NCAA Championship drought by earning its first trip to the Big Dance since 2001 Sunday night during the NCAA Selection Show. The Red Raiders will face FGCU in the first round of the tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Friday...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Red Raider Basketball cruises to 32-point win over Lamar

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kevin Obanor went for 20 points and seven rebounds to help lead Texas Tech to an 89-57 non-conference win over Lamar on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (6-0) started the game on a 14-0 run and finished the game with a 54.0 shooting...
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
937theeagle.com

McGuire Adds New Members to Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced he has retained three staffers and has hired three others Monday, including two in on-the-field roles as Josh Bookbinder has been named the Red Raiders’ secondary coach, while Kenny Perry will serve as associate head coach and special teams coordinator.
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

PREVIEW: Tech vs. FGCU NCAA Championship First Round

The Texas Tech volleyball team will make its first NCAA Championship appearance in 20 years Friday when the Red Raiders take on FGCU in the first round of the tournament at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The Red Raiders (17-12) and the Eagles (26-5) will meet for the first time in...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Davis, Blackburn garner All-Region honors

Senior Forward Kirsten Davis and freshman defender Macy Blackburn were dubbed with Midwest All-Region honors, the United Soccer Coaches organization announced. Davis, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, landed on the First Team. During the season, she tallied 14 goals (sixth highest in the country) to go along with six assists. More than half her shots (76) came on target (41) as she was second on the team with three game-winning goals. Davis started all 19 matches she appeared in.
SOCCER
937theeagle.com

Deaton, Fields accept invites to East-West Shrine Game

Texas Tech senior center Dawson Deaton and senior defensive back DaMarcus Fields have accepted invitations to play in the 97th annual East-West Shrine Bowl, game organizers announced Thursday afternoon. This is the second-consecutive season a Red Raider has appeared in the bowl as Zech McPhearson was selected in 2020. McPhearson...
NFL
937theeagle.com

Gray Returns, Faye Shines, but Lady Raiders Fall to No. 20 Georgia Thursday

Despite the return of All-American Vivian Gray and a strong performance from Khadijia Faye, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to the No. 20 ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs 66-56 Thursday morning at United Supermarkets Arena. In her return from injury, Gray scored 12 points for the Lady Raiders, while forward...
BASKETBALL

