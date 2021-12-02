Tech Talk Interview: Cody Campbell

Senior Forward Kirsten Davis and freshman defender Macy Blackburn were dubbed with Midwest All-Region honors, the United Soccer Coaches organization announced. Davis, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, landed on the First Team. During the season, she tallied 14 goals (sixth highest in the country) to go along with six assists. More than half her shots (76) came on target (41) as she was second on the team with three game-winning goals. Davis started all 19 matches she appeared in.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO