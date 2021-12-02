ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connections Memory Cafe (Open to people experiencing memory loss and their caregivers)

 4 days ago

Attending/Invited: Open to people experiencing memory loss and their...

NBC4 Columbus

Winning Translates to Great Care for Those with Memory Loss

Having a competitive nature isn’t a bad thing, especially when winning translates into great care. That’s the mentality of the team at Kemper House Worthington, where their primary focus is caring for people with varying stages of memory loss. We learn all the ways Kemper strives to be special, and...
WORTHINGTON, OH
restonnow.com

The Kensington Reston presents Memory Cafe

Memory Café: A Life Enrichment Program in Partnership with Insight Memory Care Center. Thursday, December 2, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. At The Kensington, we are all about family. Our Memory Café is a special in-person event for individuals with memory loss, and their caregivers, friends and/or family to gather together in a safe supportive and engaging environment.
RESTON, VA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘She thought she was immune’: Single valley mother killed by Covid leaves behind 4 kids

A Coachella Valley mother who ignored pleas to get vaccinated is being remembered after losing her battle with Covid-19. Loved ones say Jenny Gutierrez from Indio was a hardworking, positive pillar in the community – a single mother who leaves behind four kids. CLICK HERE to donate to Gutierrez's GoFundMe. Gutierrez was the long-time manager The post ‘She thought she was immune’: Single valley mother killed by Covid leaves behind 4 kids appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Psych Centra

Delusions of Love: Signs of Living with Erotomania

When a person is convinced that someone else is in love with them despite evidence to the contrary, they may be showing signs of erotomania. You may have fantasized at some point about a famous celebrity falling in love with you. Perhaps you thought that someone had a crush on you in high school or that a colleague was flirting with you at the holiday party.
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
NewsBreak
Health
finehomesandliving.com

Dealing with the loss of Loved one - memorial Jewelry

One of the biggest challenges that life throws at us is the loss of a loved one. Death is considered a natural part of life, just like birth, but that doesn't make the loss any easier. Grief can be particularly intense if the loss is sudden because, along with the pain and depression, we also tend to experience shock. It is not easy to get over the loss and move on with life, but do we have a choice?
BEAUTY & FASHION
powerofpositivity.com

Research Explains: How Can Memories Help You Cope With Loss?

Losing someone is arguably the worst experience someone can go through. You are left wondering how you will ever be able to accept that you will never see that person again. How will you deal with the fact you can’t call them and tell them about your day? How will you handle never being around them again? Will the grief you feel ever stop? And what are you supposed to do to cope with loss?
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Cancer Survivor Spreads Word About Treatment That Stopped Disease

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long three years of doctor visits, surgeries, and multiple rounds of chemotherapy for 63-year-old Peter Romero. “After a month I was clean, came back after three months, that was right before Christmas, and spots showed back up on the liver,” said Romero. What started as colon cancer in 2018 eventually lead to spots on his liver. But Romero says he found a therapy that worked and he’s determined to let other cancer patients know about it. In July 2020, Romero was one of the first patients in the region to undergo targeted cancer therapy directed at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sixtyandme.com

When Should You See Your Doctor for Memory Loss?

My husband has memory loss. It is more advanced lately, so we finally went to see a neurologist. It started out with memory lapses. Sometimes, Chuck asked the same question, like “Where is the rake?” It would be where it always was, but I would tell him anyway. Then a few minutes later, after getting distracted for a moment, he would ask, “Where’s the rake?”
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

End-of-life conversations may be helpful to patients and families

In the mid-1990s, psychiatrist Harvey Max Chochinov and his colleagues were researching depression and anxiety in patients approaching the end of their lives when they became curious about this question: Why do some dying people wish for death and contemplate suicide while others, burdened with similar symptoms, experience serenity and a will to live right up to their last days?
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

