Chrissy Teigen 'happy' to be making 'stupid mistakes' while sober

Chrissy Teigen has a new set of thick, bushy eyebrows thanks to a surgery that takes hair follicles from the back of your head and installs them over your eyes. The model showed off her new look on Instagram Stories on Saturday, revealing that she’d just undergone the elective procedure. “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote over a pre-surgery selfie showing the outline of her new brows still penciled in, tagging Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne. She followed that up with another post-surgery clip showing her new brows in motion, enthusing, “They look so cool. He did hairs up here to even them out,” she added pointing to her arches, “Crazy!” In a third video posted later that evening, she wrote, “A little dark from the pencil but it’s so cool to have brows again,” adding a warning to teenagers to “not pluck them all off like I did!!”

