ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen 'happy' to be making 'stupid mistakes' while sober

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen is "happy" to still be "making stupid mistakes" even while sober. The 'Chrissy's Court' star decided to stop drinking earlier this year, and last week that she had enjoyed her first-ever sober Thanksgiving in which the lack of alcohol in her system stopped her from making a disaster of...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Chrissy Teigen Is The Latest Celeb To Get Eyebrow Extensions - But What Are They?

If you're a 90s baby, the tale of over plucking your brows will be a familiar one. You're perhaps still suffering as a result? But don't fret: find solidarity in the fact that you're not alone. Yes, Chrissy Teigen was the latest celeb to take to Instagram to document her sparse brows, documenting an 'eyebrow transplant'. So, um, what exactly is an eyebrow transplant? Simply put, it's removing hair from the back of your head, transplanting it onto your fair - restoring fullness and thickness as you go.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Backlash Over Eyebrow Transplant

Chrissy Teigen doesn't understand why people are "riled up" over her latest procedure. The cookbook author took to Instagram Story this week to show off her recent eyebrow transplant. Teigen shared that she doesn't wear makeup unless she has to, "so I was excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Chrissy Teigen Celebrated Her ‘First’ Sober Thanksgiving With John Legend And Their Family

This year, Thanksgiving was celebrated in a myriad of interesting ways. Billie Eilish opted to hug a turkey in advocacy of veganism. Remember the Titans start Ethan Suplee, whose significant weight loss had previously went viral, revealed that he was going to be kind to himself on the major food-focused holiday. Personally, I was just watching the the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as usual. But Chrissy Teigen celebrated with John Legend and their family in an entirely new tradition: stone-cold sober.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Alcohol#People
Vanity Fair

Chrissy Teigen Undergoes Eyebrow Transplant Surgery, Shares “Crazy” Results

Chrissy Teigen has a new set of thick, bushy eyebrows thanks to a surgery that takes hair follicles from the back of your head and installs them over your eyes. The model showed off her new look on Instagram Stories on Saturday, revealing that she’d just undergone the elective procedure. “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote over a pre-surgery selfie showing the outline of her new brows still penciled in, tagging Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne. She followed that up with another post-surgery clip showing her new brows in motion, enthusing, “They look so cool. He did hairs up here to even them out,” she added pointing to her arches, “Crazy!” In a third video posted later that evening, she wrote, “A little dark from the pencil but it’s so cool to have brows again,” adding a warning to teenagers to “not pluck them all off like I did!!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Goes Sporty-Casual in Bandeau, Biker Jacket, Leggings and APL Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen dressed sharply in an all-black outfit while leaving New York City with husband John Legend and their children. While heading to the airport, Teigen wore a sleek black bandeau and leggings. The sporty styles, accessorized with a black baseball cap, created a sleek athletic look. The star also layered the set with a black leather motorcycle jacket, giving the athletic set a distinctly grungy edge. Teigen accessorized for travel with stud earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses. For footwear, the “Cravings” author wore a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers. The unisex TechLoom Bliss style featured a slip-on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Chrissy Teigen Recaps Her Sober Thanksgiving: 'First Time' I Could 'Enjoy Everyone Enjoying Dinner'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving!. The superstar couple — who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday, in a series of social media posts. Teigen also celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey, sharing how this year's holiday looked different for her, explaining that it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Wait, One Home Sweet Home Alone Character Was Based On Chrissy Teigen?

Oh, the holidays. It’s the best time of the year to reunite with family before ringing in the new year. One of the latest Christmas movies to come out this season is Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, which takes the concept from the classic to the present times. Since Kevin McCallister’s big night of battle, there’s been a lot of developments in the world, such as VR, cell phones and, you know… the rise of Chrissy Teigen.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Gets Slammed By Hollywood Boutique Kitson's Wall Of Shame For The Second Year In A Row Following Cyberbullying Scandal

Showing no mercy. Chrissy Teigen has been dragged once again for her infamous bullying scandal. This time, the Cravings author is being cancelled by the upscale Hollywood boutique, Kitson. In a recently posted Instagram video, the store’s windows are seen covered in posters on their defamatory “People of the Year wall.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend. The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together. Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing. Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below. To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy