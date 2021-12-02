Cardi B becomes first-ever creative director in residence for Playboy

Bella Hadid is rejoining Victoria’s Secret, now VS Collective. Supermodel Bella Hadid was announced today as the latest star to join the VS Collective. To coincide with the announcement, Hadid gave an interview to Marie Claire to discuss her change of heart. (The 25-year-old had previously cut ties with the troubled brand after she and other models accused former exec Ed Razek of inappropriate behavior and had once said she never felt “powerful” working with the company.) Today, she clarified: “It has been a few years since I’ve done anything with Victoria’s Secret. What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria’s Secret has changed so drastically…. There was a type of way that, I think, a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria’s Secret felt. And now, six of the seven [VS] board members are all female.” Hadid added that she deliberated taking the meeting with the rebranded company for some 18 months. Of the new era, she said: “I know firsthand how Victoria’s Secret used to make me feel, and now, going onto set every day, there is just an energy that’s switched. I would never work for a company that not only made me feel a type of way, but made the world feel a type of way, until I knew for a fact that real change was going to be made.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO