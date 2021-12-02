ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B becomes first-ever creative director in residence for Playboy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has been named Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence. The 'WAP' hitmaker took to social media on Thursday (02.12.21) to unveil the news, which will see her become the very first person to be creative director in residence of the iconic Playboy brand. Sharing the news on...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playboy Magazine#Creative Director#Wap#Playboy#Centerfold#People
