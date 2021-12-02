Texas' Real Wind Power Problem

Texas embraces everything about energy — especially what’s new. Texans struck oil at Spindletop in 1901, and it would have been easy to sit back and relax after that. But that’s not our style. Instead, we stocked our universities with researchers working to get more energy out of Texas’ abundant resources. We pioneered the fracking revolution that created an unprecedented oil and gas boom. And we invested early in transmission lines, harvesting West Texas wind and solar power to become one of the nation’s leading renewable energy generators. Now, another opportunity presents itself. Market interests and public policy are pushing for more, cleaner energy. The choice between “business as usual” or heeding this call carries tremendous implications for our economic future.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO