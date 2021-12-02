ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas' Real Wind Power Problem

By Editors
outsiderclub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're approaching the cold months, and the anniversary of the Texas Deep Freeze, and the articles are starting to roll out about how nothing has changed. The list of problems exposed by the cold snap in Texas last year is long and depressing. From a billing system being blamed...

www.outsiderclub.com

Comments / 38

David Stoner
4d ago

Funny how Biden and his liberal friends are pushing hard for these inadequate power supply means and looking to dismantle traditional methods way to soon on a already stretched power grid

Reply(8)
13
Ruben Gonzalez
3d ago

1 Climate change is normal not remotely the “existential threat to humanity” that Biden and so many others claim. The numbers from the UNITED NATIONS reports, In my opinion Biden/Obama are the biggest car dealer in the world trying to sell electric cars Environmental impact, windmills Environmental impact, solar panels Environmental impact, and any other electronics,Lithium batteries Junkyards environmental impact Fracking for lithium does to the earth, electronic chips for electric vehicles, Parts Not made in the USA (Parts coming/ Made from CHINA). Making more nuclear plants for electricity this is a environmental impact. Running diesel generators to make electricity for electric vehicles environmental impact. Billionaires and millionaires have No Regard for common poor working class Americans. Toxic Lake will make America California a leading producer of lithium.

Reply
5
Ruben Gonzalez
3d ago

1 .LITHIUM=Will this DESTROY Earth?Electric cars need Lithium Battery-Its Polluting our waters like Nuclear plants? Biden Approves&Funds Electric car Co.-will Lithium extraction from our Earth deteriorate our Environment&our waters? It's worse than Fracking?

Reply
3
Related
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Biden talks ‘transition.’ Texans should plan an energy expansion.

Texas embraces everything about energy — especially what’s new. Texans struck oil at Spindletop in 1901, and it would have been easy to sit back and relax after that. But that’s not our style. Instead, we stocked our universities with researchers working to get more energy out of Texas’ abundant resources. We pioneered the fracking revolution that created an unprecedented oil and gas boom. And we invested early in transmission lines, harvesting West Texas wind and solar power to become one of the nation’s leading renewable energy generators. Now, another opportunity presents itself. Market interests and public policy are pushing for more, cleaner energy. The choice between “business as usual” or heeding this call carries tremendous implications for our economic future.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Gov. Abbott & power assessors disagree on if the lights will stay on during extreme storms this winter

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The governor has given Texans a guarantee that the lights will stay on this winter after February’s deadly winter storm turned off the power for days. “I signed 12 new laws after that storm to make sure our power grid is resilient and reliable and stable, even during the harshest of winter storms,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Action has been taken already to make sure that it is accomplished. In fact, I learned an in an update earlier today when I met, once again, the chairman for the Public Utilities Commission and he assures me that the power grid will be ready for the winter storm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox26houston.com

Which Texas power plants have complied with new winterization rules?

AUSTIN, Texas - Wednesday was the deadline for power generators across Texas to comply with new winterization rules from state regulators. Power plants had until 5:00 PM to notify regulators of what they’ve done to protect their facilities from the elements. "We will have a very robust, effective, and safe power grid," said Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking to reporters last week.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Said There Will be Power this Winter

Fox 7 Austin asked the Texas Governor about power this winter. Governor Greg Abbott said power will not be an issue. KXAN shared Texas Governor Abbott’s comment on power for this winter. Last winter, several homes went without power due to the cold winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
workboat.com

Offshore operators see wind power opportunity

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore service operators see opportunity in the early stages of the U.S. offshore wind industry – and its impending shortage of suitable workboats. With two Northeast projects approved by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and 12 construction and operations plans submitted, “what you will be seeing over the next 24 months…is these churning through the process,” said Liz Burdock, CEO and president of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, at a Thursday breakfast meeting at the International WorkBoat Show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wbap.com

Critics Warn Power Grid Could Go Down

(WBAP/KLIF) — Some believe Texas’ move to bolster protections against winter power outages doesn’t go far enough. Regulators of the Texas oil and gas industry are moving to make operators better prepared for cold weather, following February’s deadly freeze. However, new rules passed, Tuesday, won’t come in time for winter as the nation’s power grid monitor warns the state is still at risk of blackouts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Times

Texas farmers reap benefits of boom in solar and wind power

Texas is one of the agricultural powerhouses of the US, producing tens of billions of dollars’ worth of crops and cattle. It is also the country’s largest renewable energy producer. And the two sectors are becoming increasingly intertwined as the energy transition gathers pace. Farmers and ranchers have embraced a...
AGRICULTURE
kpfa.org

The Turbulent Route to Wind Power

As the world stumbles towards renewable energy, who will own the power from the sun and wind? Is wind the common property of everyone — or the private property of the few? Anthropologist David McDermott Hughes spent several years studying resistance to wind turbines in a southern Spanish village, from which he draws important lessons for the left and the environmental movement about the potential backlash against renewable energy from people in rural areas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dallas News

Is the Texas power grid ready for the electric vehicle boom?

When a winter storm crossed paths with the Lone Star State in mid-February, the lights went off in Texas — as did the heat, the grocery store refrigerators and gas station pumps. Hundreds died as a result of the infrastructure failure, and state legislators have spent the months since debating...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas Gov. Abbott promises power will stay on this winter

AUSTIN, Texas - The cooler air that blew into Texas Friday was a reminder winter is not far away, and a reminder of how the electrical power grid almost collapsed back in February. FOX 7 Austin asked Gov. Greg Abbott about his expectations for the grid and if he was...
TEXAS STATE
KMPH.com

Utilities restoring power as Southern California winds ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are declining in strength across Southern California and utilities are restoring electricity to thousands of customers whose power was cut to prevent wildfires. The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while public safety power...
SANTA ANA, CA
maineinsights.com

Biden greenlights wind farm that will power New York

President Biden’s administration gave the go ahead on a major offshore wind project to supply power to New York, as part of a broader push to build out renewable energy and tackle climate change. The federal government’s approval on November 24 of a dozen wind turbines, located off the coast...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Carscoops

California Has A Single Lake With More Lithium Than The Country Currently Needs

California could be the heart of a new EV revolution across North America thanks to vast reserves of lithium found at the Salton Sea. The 343-square-mile lake was created after the Colorado River flooded in 1905 and is home to huge geothermal deposits of lithium. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, it could generate 600,000 tons of lithium a year, which is more than the U.S. currently needs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

Offshore wind grid woes may be worse than previously thought

Experts are warning that the challenge of connecting large amounts of offshore wind to an aging onshore grid may be much larger than initially realized. That’s because offshore wind will need to grow very big, very fast to decarbonize the grid, they say. The White House has given a big...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

