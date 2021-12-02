ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Convexity of charged operators in CFTs and the weak gravity conjecture

By Ofer Aharony, Eran Palti
APS physics
 5 days ago

The weak gravity conjecture is typically stated as a bound on the mass-to-charge ratio of a particle in the theory. Alternatively, it has been proposed that its natural formulation is in terms of the existence of a particle which is self-repulsive under all long-range forces. We propose a closely related, but...

journals.aps.org

ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

The Riemann conjecture unveiled by physics

A mystery of mathematics that has remained unsolved for more than 150 years can be unraveled thanks to a completely unexpected approach coming from statistical physics. This is the important conclusion of Giuseppe Mussardo, professor of Theoretical Physics at SISSA, and Andrè Leclair of Cornell University reported in an article just published in the Journal of Statistical Mechanics (JSTAT). The two scientists have shown that not only one can arrive at the solution to one of the most famous problems in mathematics, the Riemann conjecture, but that it is the physics of chaotic motions and the probability laws that regulate them that provide the elegant key to understand this great mathematical enigma. The research behind the article just published, lasted three years and the final part of it, the authors said, was "a real tour de force in the data analysis of an incredibly large set of prime numbers, the basic constituents of arithmetic, i.e. the real atoms of mathematics."
SCIENCE
APS physics

Quantum Nature of Dielectric Laser Accelerators

Dielectric laser accelerators (DLAs) hold great promise for producing economic and compact on-chip radiation sources. On-chip DLAs benefit from fabrication capabilities of the silicon industry and from breakthroughs in silicon-photonic nanostructures to enhance the interaction between particles and laser fields. Seemingly unrelated recent advances in the quantum interactions of electrons and light have raised interest in the underlying classical-quantum correspondence principle at the foundations of electron acceleration. Here, we present the observation of the underlying quantum nature of DLAs: observing quantized peaks in the electron-energy spectra. Our findings demonstrate quasi-phase-matching between an electron wave function and a light wave, which also demonstrates the role of the quantum wave function in the inverse Smith-Purcell effect. We harness the capabilities of an ultrafast transmission electron microscope (UTEM) to maintain a long electron-light interaction length extending over hundreds of periods of the laser pulse, mediated by a silicon-photonic nanograting DLA. The UTEM is shown as a new platform for characterization of future DLA concepts. The results raise fundamental questions regarding the role of quantum mechanics in DLA design, and more generally about the prospects of manipulating particles’ quantum wave functions in accelerator physics.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Quantum Network with Magnonic and Mechanical Nodes

A quantum network consisting of magnonic and mechanical nodes connected by light is proposed. Recent years have witnessed a significant development in cavity magnonics based on collective spin excitations in ferrimagnetic crystals, such as yttrium iron garnet (YIG). Magnonic systems are considered to be a promising building block for a future quantum network. However, a major limitation of the system is that the coherence time of the magnon excitations is limited by their intrinsic loss (typically in the order of.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Phenomenology of Spectral Functions in Disordered Spin Chains at Infinite Temperature

Studies of disordered spin chains have recently experienced a renewed interest, inspired by the question to which extent the exact numerical calculations comply with the existence of a many-body localization phase transition. For the paradigmatic random field Heisenberg spin chains, many intriguing features were observed when the disorder is considerable compared to the spin interaction strength. Here, we introduce a phenomenological theory that may explain some of those features. The theory is based on the proximity to the noninteracting limit, in which the system is an Anderson insulator. Taking the spin imbalance as an exemplary observable, we demonstrate that the proximity to the local integrals of motion of the Anderson insulator determines the dynamics of the observable at infinite temperature. In finite interacting systems our theory quantitatively describes its integrated spectral function for a wide range of disorders.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Effect of weak solute advection on a chemically active particle under the influence of an external concentration gradient

Janus particles are a class of artificial swimmers with an anisotropic coverage of catalyst on its surface. This generates a tangential chemical gradient. Solute molecules interact with the particle surface via a short-range potential. The asymmetric distribution of solute molecules gives rise to a tangential pressure gradient near the particle surface. This results in diffusio-osmotic flows in a thin region at the particle surface. The flow inside the thin layer is modeled as an effective slip velocity at the particle scale. This slip results in self-propulsion of a freely suspended particle, even in the absence of externally imposed concentration gradients. Previous studies have shown significant similarity between artificial and biological chemotaxis. Based on the magnitude of Péclet number (ratio of advective to diffusive effects), advective effects can have a moderate effect on the swimming velocity of an artificial swimmer. The current work aims at developing a theoretical framework to capture weak advective effects on the swimming velocity of an active particle under the influence of an external concentration gradient. It can be applied for any active particle with an axisymmetric surface activity distribution. Using Péclet number as a perturbation parameter, we employ a singular perturbation technique along with the method of matched assymptotic expansions to evaluate the concentration field up to.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Collapse and Revival of an Artificial Atom Coupled to a Structured Photonic Reservoir

Quantum emitters in the presence of an electromagnetic reservoir with varying density of states, or structure, can undergo a rich set of dynamical behavior. In particular, the reservoir can be tailored to have a memory of past interactions with emitters, in contrast to memoryless Markovian dynamics of typical open systems. In this article, we investigate the non-Markovian dynamics of a superconducting qubit strongly coupled to a superconducting waveguide engineered to have both a sharp spectral variation in its transmission properties and a slowing of light by a factor of 650. Tuning the qubit into the spectral vicinity of the passband of this slow-light waveguide reservoir, we observe a 400-fold change in the emission rate of the qubit, along with oscillatory energy relaxation of the qubit resulting from the beating of bound and radiative dressed qubit-photon states. Furthermore, upon addition of a reflective boundary to one end of the waveguide, we observe revivals in the qubit population on a timescale 30 times longer than the inverse of the qubit’s emission rate, corresponding to the round-trip travel time of an emitted photon. By in situ tuning of the qubit-waveguide interaction strength, we also probe a crossover between Markovian and non-Markovian qubit emission dynamics in the presence of feedback from waveguide reflections. With this superconducting circuit platform, future studies of multiqubit interactions via highly structured reservoirs and the generation of multiphoton highly entangled states are possible.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Fault-Tolerant Qubit from a Constant Number of Components

With gate error rates in multiple technologies now below the threshold required for fault-tolerant quantum computation, the major remaining obstacle to useful quantum computation is scaling, a challenge greatly amplified by the huge overhead imposed by quantum error correction itself. We propose a fault-tolerant quantum computing scheme that can nonetheless be assembled from a small number of experimental components, potentially dramatically reducing the engineering challenges associated with building a large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer. Our scheme has a threshold of.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Experimental study of integrable turbulence in shallow water

We analyze a set of bidirectional wave experiments in a linear wave flume of which some are conducive to integrable turbulence. In all experiments the wavemaker forcing is sinusoidal and the wave motion is recorded by seven high-resolution side-looking cameras. The periodic scattering transform is implemented and power spectral densities computed to discriminate linear wave motion states from integrable turbulence and soliton gas. Values of the wavemaker forcing Ursell number and relative amplitude are required to be above some threshold values for the integral turbulence to occur. Despite the unavoidable slow damping, soliton gases achieve stationary states because of the continuous energy input by the wavemaker. The statistical properties are given in terms of probability density distribution, skewness, and kurtosis. The route to integrable turbulence, by the disorganization of the wavemaker induced sinusoidal wave motion, depends on the nonlinearity of the waves but equally on the amplitude amplification and reduction due to the wavemaker feedback on the wave field.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Dissipative superfluid relativistic magnetohydrodynamics of a multicomponent fluid: The combined effect of particle diffusion and vortices

We formulate dissipative magnetohydrodynamic equations for finite-temperature superfluid and superconducting charged relativistic mixtures, taking into account the effects of particle diffusion and possible presence of Feynman-Onsager and/or Abrikosov vortices in the system. The equations depend on a number of phenomenological transport coefficients, which describe, in particular, relative motions of different particle species and their interaction with vortices. We demonstrate how to relate these transport coefficients to the mutual friction parameters and momentum transfer rates arising in the microscopic theory. The resulting equations can be used to study, in a unified and coherent way, a very wide range of phenomena associated with dynamical processes in neutron stars, e.g., the magnetothermal evolution, stellar oscillations and damping, as well as development and suppression of various hydrodynamic instabilities in neutron stars.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Soft-mode anisotropy in the negative thermal expansion material ReO3

We use a symmetry-motivated approach to analyze neutron pair distribution function data to investigate the character of the soft phonon modes in negative thermal expansion (NTE) material. ReO. 3. . This analysis shows that its local structure is dominated by an in-phase octahedral tilting mode and that the octahedral units...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Classification of Dirac points with higher-order Fermi arcs

Dirac semimetals lack a simple bulk-boundary correspondence. Recently, Dirac materials with fourfold rotation symmetry have been shown to exhibit a higher-order bulk-hinge correspondence: they display “higher-order Fermi arcs,” which are localized on hinges where two surfaces meet and connect the projections of the bulk Dirac points. In this paper, we classify higher-order Fermi arcs for Dirac semimetals protected by a rotation symmetry and the product of time-reversal and inversion. Such Dirac points can be either linear in all directions or linear along the rotation axis and quadratic in other directions. By computing the filling anomaly for momentum-space planes on either side of the Dirac point, we find that all linear Dirac points exhibit higher-order Fermi arcs terminating at the projection of the Dirac point, while the Dirac points that are quadratic in two directions lack such higher-order Fermi arcs. When higher-order Fermi arcs do exist, they obey either a.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Stochastic dynamics of single molecules across phase boundaries

We discuss the stochastic trajectories of single molecules in a phase-separated liquid, when a dense and a dilute phase coexist. Starting from a continuum theory of macroscopic phase separation we derive a stochastic Langevin equation for molecular trajectories that takes into account thermal fluctuations. We find that molecular trajectories can be described as diffusion with drift in an effective potential, which has a steep gradient at phase boundaries. We discuss how the physics of phase coexistence affects the statistics of molecular trajectories and in particular the statistics of displacements of molecules crossing a phase boundary. At thermodynamic equilibrium detailed balance imposes that the distributions of displacements crossing the phase boundary from the dense or from the dilute phase are the same. Our theory can be used to infer key phase separation parameters from the statistics of single-molecule trajectories. For simple Brownian motion, there is no drift in the presence of a concentration gradient. We show that interactions in the fluid give rise to an average drift velocity in concentration gradients. Interestingly, under non-equilibrium conditions, single molecules tend to drift uphill the concentration gradient. Thus, our work bridges between single-molecule dynamics and collective dynamics at macroscopic scales and provides a framework to study single-molecule dynamics in phase-separating systems.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Dynamics and observational signatures of shell-like black hole mimickers

We undertake the task of studying the nonlinear dynamics of quantum gravity motivated alternatives to black holes that in the classical limit appear as ultracompact shells of matter. We develop a formalism that should be amenable to numerical solution in generic situations. For a concrete model, we focus on the spherically symmetric anti-de Sitter (AdS) black bubble—a shell of matter at the Buchdahl radius separating a Schwarzschild exterior from an AdS interior. We construct a numerical code to study the radial dynamics of and accretion onto AdS black bubbles, with exterior matter provided by scalar fields. In doing so, we develop numerical methods that could be extended to future studies beyond spherical symmetry. Regarding AdS black bubbles in particular, we find that the original prescription for the internal matter fluxes needed to stabilize the black bubble is inadequate in dynamical settings, and we propose a two-parameter generalization of the flux model to fix this. To allow for more efficient surveys of parameter space, we develop a simpler numerical model adapted to spherically symmetric bubble dynamics. We identify regions of parameter space that do allow for stable black bubbles and moreover allow control to a desired end state after an accretion episode. Based on these results, and evolution of scalar fields on black bubble backgrounds, we speculate on some observational consequences if what are currently presumed to be black holes in the Universe were actually black bubbles.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Control of the Bose-Einstein Condensation of Magnons by the Spin Hall Effect

Previously, it has been shown that rapid cooling of yttrium-iron-garnet–platinum nanostructures, preheated by an electric current sent through the Pt layer, leads to overpopulation of a magnon gas and to subsequent formation of a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) of magnons. The spin Hall effect (SHE), which creates a spin-polarized current in the Pt layer, can inject or annihilate magnons depending on the electric current and applied field orientations. Here we demonstrate that the injection or annihilation of magnons via the SHE can prevent or promote the formation of a rapid cooling-induced magnon BEC. Depending on the current polarity, a change in the BEC threshold of.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Direct detection of odd-frequency superconductivity via time- and angle-resolved photoelectron fluctuation spectroscopy

We propose a measurement scheme to directly detect odd-frequency superconductivity via time- and angle-resolved photoelectron fluctuation spectroscopy. The scheme includes two consecutive nonoverlapping probe pulses applied to a superconducting sample. The photoemitted electrons are collected in a momentum-resolved fashion. Correlations between signals with opposite momenta are analyzed. Remarkably, these correlations are directly proportional to the absolute square of the time-ordered anomalous Green's function of the superconductor. This setup allows for the direct detection of the “hidden order parameter” of odd-frequency pairing. We illustrate this general scheme by analyzing the signal for the prototypical case of a two-band superconductor.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Inner-Shell-Ionization-Induced Femtosecond Structural Dynamics of Water Molecules Imaged at an X-Ray Free-Electron Laser

The ultrafast structural dynamics of water following inner-shell ionization is a crucial issue in high-energy radiation chemistry. We have exposed isolated water molecules to a short x-ray pulse from a free-electron laser and detected momenta of all produced ions in coincidence. By combining experimental results and theoretical modeling, we can image dissociation dynamics of individual molecules in unprecedented detail. We reveal significant molecular structural dynamics in.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Competing magnetic states in transition metal dichalcogenide moiré materials

Small-twist-angle transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) heterobilayers develop isolated flat moiré bands that are approximately described by triangular lattice generalized Hubbard models [F. Wu, T. Lovorn, E. Tutuc, and A. H. MacDonald, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 026402 (2018)]. In this paper we explore the metallic and insulating states that appear under different control conditions at a density of one electron per moiré period and the transitions between them. By combining fully self-consistent Hartree-Fock theory calculations with strong-coupling expansions around the atomic limit, we identify four different magnetic states and one nonmagnetic state near the model phase diagram's metal-insulator phase transition line. Ferromagnetic insulating states, stabilized by nonlocal direct exchange interactions, are surprisingly prominent.
PHYSICS

