Florida Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Employees should feel just as safe in the workplace as they do in their homes. The reality is, outside threats exist and it is imperative for every employer to have a plan and for their employees to know what to do in the event of an active shooter or other threat that puts lives at stake. With the increase in the number of large gatherings and the stresses that come with the holiday season, the Florida Chamber Safety Council and Advisory Board Member University of Central Florida‘s Police Department are presenting this FREE educational webinar to Florida Chamber member businesses to provide tips and important information that will keep your employees prepared in case of an active shooter or other workplace threat.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO