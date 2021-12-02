ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Dissipative superfluid relativistic magnetohydrodynamics of a multicomponent fluid: The combined effect of particle diffusion and vortices

By V. A. Dommes, M. E. Gusakov
APS physics
 5 days ago

We formulate dissipative magnetohydrodynamic equations for finite-temperature superfluid and superconducting charged relativistic mixtures, taking into account the effects of particle diffusion and possible presence of Feynman-Onsager and/or Abrikosov...

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
Space Daily

Fundamental particles modelled in beam of light

Scientists at the University of Birmingham have succeeded in creating an experimental model of an elusive kind of fundamental particle called a skyrmion in a beam of light. The breakthrough provides physicists with a real system demonstrating the behaviour of skyrmions, first proposed 60 years ago by a University of Birmingham mathematical physicist, Professor Tony Skyrme.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particle#Diffusion#Magnetohydrodynamics#Evolution#Temperature#Abrikosov
Phys.org

Probing helium dimer by relativistic highly charged projectiles

In a recent theoretical work published in Physical Review Letters, researchers at the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and their collaborators suggested probing helium dimer by relativistic highly charged projectiles. Helium dimer (4He2) represents a fascinating example of a very delicate quantum system...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Real-time ultrafast oscilloscope with a relativistic electron bunch train

The deflection of charged particles is an intuitive way to visualize an electromagnetic oscillation of coherent light. Here, we present a real-time ultrafast oscilloscope for time-frozen visualization of a terahertz (THz) optical wave by probing light-driven motion of relativistic electrons. We found the unique condition of subwavelength metal slit waveguide for preserving the distortion-free optical waveform during its propagation. Momentary stamping of the wave, transversely travelling inside a metal slit, on an ultrashort wide electron bunch enables the single-shot recording of an ultrafast optical waveform. As a proof-of-concept experiment, we successfully demonstrated to capture the entire field oscillation of a THz pulse with a sampling rate of 75.7"‰TS/s. Owing to the use of transversely-wide and longitudinally-short electron bunch and transversely travelling wave, the proposed "single-shot oscilloscope" will open up new avenue for developing the real-time petahertz (PHz) metrology.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop multicomponent nanopore machine that approaches single molecule protein sequencing

A team of researchers at the University of Groningen has developed a multicomponent nanopore machine that approaches single molecule protein sequencing—it uses a design that allows for unfolding, threading and degrading a desired protein. In their paper published in the journal Nature Chemistry, the group describes their nanopore machine, how it works and how close it comes to allowing single molecule protein sequencing. Yi-Lun Ying with Nanjing University has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the purpose of macromolecular machines and the work done by the team with this new effort.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
APS Physics

Simple Additives Make Polar Fluids More Polar

The strong polar nature of bonded molecular pairs called zwitterions boosts the dielectric constants of polar fluids. Soft materials with high dielectric constants could increase the performance of energy devices such as capacitors and solid-state batteries. These materials become polarized when subjected to an applied electric field. But many of these materials—for example, polymer electrolyte fluids that conduct only one type of ion—have low dielectric constants. Now, Ralph Colby and his colleagues at Pennsylvania State University show experimentally that they can substantially increase the dielectric constant of polar fluids by adding to them a type of molecule that responds strongly to external electric fields [1].
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Nature.com

Dual vortex breakdown in a two-fluid whirlpool

Looking for an optimal flow shape for culture growth in vortex bioreactors, an intriguing and impressive structure has been observed that mimics the strong swirling flows in the atmosphere (tornado) and ocean (waterspout). To better understand the flow nature and topology, this experimental study explores the development of vortex breakdown (VB) in a lab-scale swirling flow of two immiscible fluids filling a vertical cylindrical container. The rotating bottom disk drives the circulation of both fluids while the sidewall is stationary. The container can be either sealed with the still top disk (SC) or open (OC). As the rotation strength (Re) increases, a new circulation cell occurs in each fluid-the dual VB. In case SC, VB first emerges in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰475 and then in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰746. In case OC, VB first emerges in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰524 and then in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰538. The flow remains steady and axisymmetric with the interface and the free surface being just slightly deformed in the studied range of Re. Such two-VB swirling flows can provide efficient mixing in aerial or two-fluid bioreactors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of interaction-induced phenomena of relativistic quantum mechanics

Relativistic quantum mechanics has been developed for nearly a century to characterize the high-energy physics in quantum domain, and various intriguing phenomena without low-energy counterparts have been revealed. Recently, with the discovery of Dirac cone in graphene, quantum materials and their classical analogies provide the second approach to exhibit the relativistic wave equation, making large amounts of theoretical predications become reality in the lab. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a third way to get into the relativistic physics. Based on the extended one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard model, we show that two strongly correlated bosons can exhibit Dirac-like phenomena, including the Zitterbewegung and Klein tunneling, in the presence of giant on-site and nearest-neighbor interactions. By mapping eigenstates of two correlated bosons to modes of designed circuit lattices, the interaction-induced Zitterbewegung and Klein tunneling are verified by measuring the voltage dynamics. Our finding not only demonstrates a way to exhibit the relativistic physics, but also provides a flexible platform to further investigate many interesting phenomena related to the particle interaction in experiments.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Wetting Transition of Active Brownian Particles on a Thin Membrane

We study nonequilibrium analogues of surface phase transitions in a minimal model of active particles in contact with a purely repulsive potential barrier that mimics a thin porous membrane. Under conditions of bulk motility-induced phase separation, the interaction strength. ϵ. w. of the barrier controls the affinity of the dense...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Stochastic dynamics of single molecules across phase boundaries

We discuss the stochastic trajectories of single molecules in a phase-separated liquid, when a dense and a dilute phase coexist. Starting from a continuum theory of macroscopic phase separation we derive a stochastic Langevin equation for molecular trajectories that takes into account thermal fluctuations. We find that molecular trajectories can be described as diffusion with drift in an effective potential, which has a steep gradient at phase boundaries. We discuss how the physics of phase coexistence affects the statistics of molecular trajectories and in particular the statistics of displacements of molecules crossing a phase boundary. At thermodynamic equilibrium detailed balance imposes that the distributions of displacements crossing the phase boundary from the dense or from the dilute phase are the same. Our theory can be used to infer key phase separation parameters from the statistics of single-molecule trajectories. For simple Brownian motion, there is no drift in the presence of a concentration gradient. We show that interactions in the fluid give rise to an average drift velocity in concentration gradients. Interestingly, under non-equilibrium conditions, single molecules tend to drift uphill the concentration gradient. Thus, our work bridges between single-molecule dynamics and collective dynamics at macroscopic scales and provides a framework to study single-molecule dynamics in phase-separating systems.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Quantum Network with Magnonic and Mechanical Nodes

A quantum network consisting of magnonic and mechanical nodes connected by light is proposed. Recent years have witnessed a significant development in cavity magnonics based on collective spin excitations in ferrimagnetic crystals, such as yttrium iron garnet (YIG). Magnonic systems are considered to be a promising building block for a future quantum network. However, a major limitation of the system is that the coherence time of the magnon excitations is limited by their intrinsic loss (typically in the order of.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Control of the Bose-Einstein Condensation of Magnons by the Spin Hall Effect

Previously, it has been shown that rapid cooling of yttrium-iron-garnet–platinum nanostructures, preheated by an electric current sent through the Pt layer, leads to overpopulation of a magnon gas and to subsequent formation of a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) of magnons. The spin Hall effect (SHE), which creates a spin-polarized current in the Pt layer, can inject or annihilate magnons depending on the electric current and applied field orientations. Here we demonstrate that the injection or annihilation of magnons via the SHE can prevent or promote the formation of a rapid cooling-induced magnon BEC. Depending on the current polarity, a change in the BEC threshold of.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Effect of weak solute advection on a chemically active particle under the influence of an external concentration gradient

Janus particles are a class of artificial swimmers with an anisotropic coverage of catalyst on its surface. This generates a tangential chemical gradient. Solute molecules interact with the particle surface via a short-range potential. The asymmetric distribution of solute molecules gives rise to a tangential pressure gradient near the particle surface. This results in diffusio-osmotic flows in a thin region at the particle surface. The flow inside the thin layer is modeled as an effective slip velocity at the particle scale. This slip results in self-propulsion of a freely suspended particle, even in the absence of externally imposed concentration gradients. Previous studies have shown significant similarity between artificial and biological chemotaxis. Based on the magnitude of Péclet number (ratio of advective to diffusive effects), advective effects can have a moderate effect on the swimming velocity of an artificial swimmer. The current work aims at developing a theoretical framework to capture weak advective effects on the swimming velocity of an active particle under the influence of an external concentration gradient. It can be applied for any active particle with an axisymmetric surface activity distribution. Using Péclet number as a perturbation parameter, we employ a singular perturbation technique along with the method of matched assymptotic expansions to evaluate the concentration field up to.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Phenomenology of Spectral Functions in Disordered Spin Chains at Infinite Temperature

Studies of disordered spin chains have recently experienced a renewed interest, inspired by the question to which extent the exact numerical calculations comply with the existence of a many-body localization phase transition. For the paradigmatic random field Heisenberg spin chains, many intriguing features were observed when the disorder is considerable compared to the spin interaction strength. Here, we introduce a phenomenological theory that may explain some of those features. The theory is based on the proximity to the noninteracting limit, in which the system is an Anderson insulator. Taking the spin imbalance as an exemplary observable, we demonstrate that the proximity to the local integrals of motion of the Anderson insulator determines the dynamics of the observable at infinite temperature. In finite interacting systems our theory quantitatively describes its integrated spectral function for a wide range of disorders.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Editorial: Five Years of Physical Review Fluids

Physical Review Fluids (PRFluids) launched on May 6, 2016, under the editorial leadership of John Kim and Gary Leal, publishing five research papers and a short Editorial expressing the support of the APS DFD for the new journal [1]. In celebration of this fifth anniversary, we take the opportunity to reflect on the journal’s mission, achievements, and evolution.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Predicting the outputs of finite deep neural networks trained with noisy gradients

A recent line of works studied wide deep neural networks (DNNs) by approximating them as Gaussian processes (GPs). A DNN trained with gradient flow was shown to map to a GP governed by the neural tangent kernel (NTK), whereas earlier works showed that a DNN with an i.i.d. prior over its weights maps to the so-called neural network Gaussian process (NNGP). Here we consider a DNN training protocol, involving noise, weight decay, and finite width, whose outcome corresponds to a certain non-Gaussian stochastic process. An analytical framework is then introduced to analyze this non-Gaussian process, whose deviation from a GP is controlled by the finite width. Our contribution is threefold: (i) In the infinite width limit, we establish a correspondence between DNNs trained with noisy gradients and the NNGP, not the NTK. (ii) We provide a general analytical form for the finite width correction (FWC) for DNNs with arbitrary activation functions and depth and use it to predict the outputs of empirical finite networks with high accuracy. Analyzing the FWC behavior as a function of.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Convexity of charged operators in CFTs and the weak gravity conjecture

The weak gravity conjecture is typically stated as a bound on the mass-to-charge ratio of a particle in the theory. Alternatively, it has been proposed that its natural formulation is in terms of the existence of a particle which is self-repulsive under all long-range forces. We propose a closely related, but distinct, formulation, which is that it should correspond to a particle with non-negative self-binding energy. This formulation is particularly interesting in anti–de Sitter space, because it has a simple conformal field theory (CFT) dual formulation: let.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy