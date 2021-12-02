ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills vs. Patriots: Thursday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcLbb_0dCj7fsU00

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 13 meeting on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited participation

  • OL David Andrews (shoulder)
  • DL Christian Barnmore (knee)
  • LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
  • RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
  • OL Trent Brown (calf)
  • K Nick Folk (knee)
  • LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)
  • WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes:

Every player listed on the Patriots’ injury report was able to finish their Week 12 win vs. the Tennessee Titans. … S Kyle Dugger is on the Pats’ Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Did not practice

  • FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

Limited participation

  • DT Star Lotulelei (illness)
  • LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

Full practice

  • OL Cody Ford (bicep)

Notes:

Ford was injured in the Bills’ Week 12 win vs. the Saints but returned to the game. … Lotulelei and OL Spencer Brown were activated off the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. … OL Jon Feliciano was designated to return from injured reserve this week.

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Fantastic News For Bills Fans This Week Against the Patriots

In case you've missed the buzz around Western New York, the Buffalo Bills have a huge game next Monday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. It's the Bills second Monday Night Football game of the season (Tennessee Titans), but unlike the Titans game, this one will be played at home. It's the Bills fourth season in a row with a primetime matchup against New England.
NFL
FanSided

How will Patriots adjust vs Bills with Kyle Dugger now likely out?

At this point we’re not entirely sure, but the New England Patriots will likely be without safety Kyle Dugger on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Awful timing. Monumental loss. Dugger’s been a do-it-all Swiss Army knife safety in Bill Belichick’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#N#Wr#Dt Star#Ford
The Spun

Nasty Weather Appears To Be Coming For Bills vs. Patriots

Football fans looking at the AFC East race a few weeks ago would have found the Buffalo Bills with a healthy lead. However, the New England Patriots have put together a six-game winning streak that has changed the AFC landscape. Now, in just a few days, the Bills and Patriots will take the field to fight for the AFC East lead.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Patriots-Bills Week 13 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — This is a big one. After winning six straight and turning their season around, the Patriots will now have the opportunity to prove that they belong atop the AFC East. On the flip side, the Buffalo Bills will be eager to take back their spot as division leaders — and they’ll have 70,000 of their closest friends cheering them on to make that happen. On what will be a freezing cold, very windy and possibly wet Monday night in Buffalo, the Patriots and Bills will duke it out. Here’s how the WBZ and CBS Boston sports team sees this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints vs. Bills injury report: estimated report brings relief and concern

The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills will meet on Thursday for their Thanksgiving showdown in the Caesars Superdome. Having competed just a day ago in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Saints estimated their first injury report of the week. Now, this is all simulated in terms of...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Thursday Night Football: Bills vs. Saints

The final Thanksgiving Day game will feature another two teams fresh off a loss, with the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Thursday Night Football. The Saints lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-4, and they’ve also won the last five times...
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Rivalry History

Now, this has been an article I’ve dreaded writing. The massive history between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, two all-time division rivals, is encyclopedic. It only got as one-sided as it seems to be at the turn of the millennium. Before those Brady days, these teams were heated enemies. Not because of impotent rage and jealous fever, but because of pure, constant competition. It’s a long story, but one that starts at the very beginning.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: 7 storylines to follow in Week 13

It’s Wednesday, so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it might be the biggest game of the season to date. After smacking the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, the Bills (7-4) play a huge AFC East showdown. Their opponent is the New England Patriots (8-4) on Monday Night Football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy