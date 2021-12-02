Bills vs. Patriots: Thursday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 13 meeting on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots
Did not practice
- N/A
Limited participation
- OL David Andrews (shoulder)
- DL Christian Barnmore (knee)
- LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
- RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
- OL Trent Brown (calf)
- K Nick Folk (knee)
- LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)
- WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle)
Full practice
- N/A
Notes:
Every player listed on the Patriots’ injury report was able to finish their Week 12 win vs. the Tennessee Titans. … S Kyle Dugger is on the Pats’ Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Buffalo Bills (7-4)
Did not practice
- FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)
Limited participation
- DT Star Lotulelei (illness)
- LB Matt Milano (shoulder)
Full practice
- OL Cody Ford (bicep)
Notes:
Ford was injured in the Bills’ Week 12 win vs. the Saints but returned to the game. … Lotulelei and OL Spencer Brown were activated off the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. … OL Jon Feliciano was designated to return from injured reserve this week.
Comments / 0