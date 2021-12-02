Bills vs. Patriots: Thursday injury reports

BOSTON (CBS) — This is a big one. After winning six straight and turning their season around, the Patriots will now have the opportunity to prove that they belong atop the AFC East. On the flip side, the Buffalo Bills will be eager to take back their spot as division leaders — and they’ll have 70,000 of their closest friends cheering them on to make that happen. On what will be a freezing cold, very windy and possibly wet Monday night in Buffalo, the Patriots and Bills will duke it out. Here’s how the WBZ and CBS Boston sports team sees this...

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO