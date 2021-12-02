ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYash Raj Films has made BUNTY AUR BABLI 2 and it has completely rebooted the film to be...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ Starts Second Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood film “Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has wrapped its first shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi and commenced the second one in Lucknow, India. The film, which also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit “Vikram Vedha,” directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale “Vikram aur Betaal,” tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an...
MOVIES
The Independent

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: The Bollywood winter wedding that’s gripped Indian social media

The excited buzz around a possible wedding between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif — two of Bollywood’s most popular actors — at an exotic 14th-century fort has gripped Indian social media. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in a ceremony shrouded in mystery at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in the western state of Rajasthan on Thursday (9 December).The rumoured wedding has dominated news headlines for the better part of a month amid anxiety over the global spread of the new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.While neither Kaushal nor Kaif has issued a public statement or even officially...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a name that may not be well known to American audiences, but she is incredibly well known in India and other parts of the world. Just as famous for her beauty as she is for her acting, Katrina has all of the necessary ingredients for superstardom. She has been acting professionally for almost 20 years, and during that time she has built a very impressive resume. She has been part of some of India’s highest-grossing movies and she still has a lot left to share with the world. Katrina currently has a few projects in the works and her fans are looking forward to seeing what’s next. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Katrina Kaif.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Siddhant Chaturvedi
New York Post

Taylor Swift gives middle finger to ‘decimated’ Jake Gyllenhaal in video, fans say

I bet you Jake Gyllenhaal is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, at least that’s what fans are thinking. Since the infamous red knit scarf appeared in “I Bet You Think About Me,” it’s hinted that her latest breakup ballad is about her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is alleged to have never given Swift back her neckwear after the couple broke up in 2010.
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Tom Cruise's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

The internet is still so confused about what has happened to Tom Cruise’s face over the past few months – and it doesn’t look like we are any closer to getting the answers we are so desperately longing for!. Concerns about the 59-year-old Top Gun star’s appearance first started when...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elan#Bunty Aur Babli 2
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Producer Barbara Broccoli Says “Rest Assured, James Bond Will Be Back” – Contenders New York

While No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli admitted today that the stewards of the 007 franchise don’t yet know how James Bond will return after Daniel Craig’s swansong as the super secret agent, she did allow, “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.” Broccoli was speaking Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event joined virtually by fellow producer Michael G Wilson as well as co-star Rami Malek, special effects supervisor Chris Corbould and production designer Mark Tildesley. MGM/Eon/Universal’s Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die went through four...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 6

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 6 is topped by The Power of the Dog, an Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It's been No. 1 for several days now, an impressive feat for a film this artistically minded. It's followed by the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life. Behind that, there's the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which features Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, so you know it's good. The star-studded action hit Red Notice is at No. 4, and the sci-fi favorite Looper rounds out the top five.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Mumbai
Deadline

Gal Gadot’s ‘Cleopatra’ Pic At Paramount Sets ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland To Direct As Patty Jenkins Moves Into Producing Role

EXCLUSIVE: Following the massive success of directing Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kari Skogland looks to have found her next film project and will be teaming up with another superhero star in the process. Sources tell Deadline that Skogland is set to direct Paramount’s Cleopatra, starring Gal Gadot. Skogland steps in for Patty Jenkins, who was attached to direct and is pivoting to a producing role. Jenkins fell off as director so she could focus on her next two projects: Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Paramount won the rights to the hot package last fall to the biographical...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Tom Holland Says He’s Portraying Fred Astaire In Upcoming Feature Biopic

Tom Holland will be trading his webbed Spider-Man suit for a pair of dancing shoes to portray Fred Astaire in a new biopic from Sony, the English actor revealed. According to sources, deals for the project are still being finalized. Sony declined to comment. “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” Holland told the AP while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in London on Sunday. “The script came in a week ago; I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me. I know Amy Pascal has the script. She Facetimed me earlier when I was in the bath and we had...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Creator Derek Kolstad, Alcon Team for ‘Battle Chasers’ TV Adaptation

Battle Chasers, an independent comic from the turn of the century that briefly outsold established titles from Marvel and DC, is heading to television. In what is being described as an aggressive pre-emptive deal, Alcon Television Group has picked up the rights to the comic, written and drawn by Joe Madureira. Derek Kolstad, who created action franchise John Wick and worked on Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Solider series, is attached to write and executive produce what will be a live-action fantasy series. Also taking roles are Alcon’s co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, who will exec produce. Alcon’s TV’s Ben Roberts...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cleopatra Movie Gets New Director, Patty Jenkins to Focus on Wonder Woman 3 & Rogue Squadron

Gal Gadot's Cleopatra movie has switched directors. Gal's frequent collaborator Patty Jenkins has exited Cleopatra to focus on two of her other high-profile projects: DC's Wonder Woman 3, and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Disney/Lucasfilm. Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland will replace Jenkins at the helm of Cleopatra, according to new reports. Cleopatra is set up over at Paramount Pictures under Atlas Entertainment (Wonder Woman, Justice League, Suicide Squad), with Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island, Altered Carbon) handling the script. This will be Skogland's big-screen debut, having worked as a TV director since the 1990s.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy