Economy

G Kishan Reddy hands over cheques, sanction letters to first lot of tourism stakeholders under loan scheme

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday handed over cheques, sanction letters to the first lot of stakeholders who have been granted the loan/ in-principle approval under the Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Tourism Sector Services (LGSCATSS) at an...

Karnataka postpones all events in educational institutes till Jan 15

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): Karnataka government postponed all events in educational institutes till January 15, 2022, informed state Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday. While speaking to the media, Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashoka, said, "Government postponed all events in educational institutes till January 15. Citizens are allowed...
EDUCATION
India's trade growth accelerated both in goods, services in 3rd quarter: UN agency

Geneva [Switzerland], December 3 (ANI): India's trade growth accelerated both in goods and services in the 3rd quarter even as overall trend showed a stronger COVID-19 recovery for goods than services, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Friday. "Trade patterns for major economies in the...
WORLD
South-East Asia Region should strengthen COVID-19 response measures to curtail spread of variants amid Omicron scare: WHO

New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI): As India confirmed two cases of Omicron, the World Health Organization on Friday said that countries in South-East Asia Region should further strengthen COVID-19 response measures to curtail the spread of the virus and its variants. "Strengthening surveillance to rapidly detect importation of any new variant and transmission of the existing virus and its variants; implementing calibrated public health and social measures and scaling up vaccination coverage, should continue to be our focus," Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah interacts with probationary officers of 73rd batch of IPS

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday interacted with probationary officers of the 73rd batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) at Parliament library in Delhi. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spend a night near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on December 4. Top...
INDIA
Priority for planned growth of Bengaluru, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that a vision document has been prepared for the comprehensive and planned growth of the city. "Bengaluru is an international city, growing at a rapid pace. The huge vehicle density is choking the roads in the...
INDIA
Defence Ministers of US, Japan agree to hold meeting in 22 format

Washington [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi have held a phone conversation, during which they agreed to hold a meeting in a 22 format with the nations' foreign policy chiefs, the US Department of Defence said. During the conversation, Austin...
MILITARY
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to celebrate 64th Founding Day today

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is celebrating its 64th Founding Day on Saturday. The two days event being held on December 4-5, 2021 is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.
INDIA
France
Economy
India
Japan
Germany
Singapore
HPSC scam: Deepender Hooda gives 15-days to govt to conduct court-monitored CBI probe

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday gave the government a "15-day ultimatum" for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recruitment scam. Hooda joined...
INDIA
Entrepreneur

Tax Exemptions, Benefits And Implications That Every Startup In India Should Be Aware Of

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The Indian technological startup landscape has seen tremendous growth over the last decade with India becoming the 3rd fastest growing hub for technology startups globally. India has around 50,000 startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government of India, intended to build a strong eco-system for nurturing innovation and startups that will drive sustainable economic growth and generate extensive employment opportunities. The government has pushed for the use of digital technologies through initiatives such as the National Program on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the establishment of nine centres of technological excellence.
INCOME TAX
Huawei, UNESCO Launch ICT Talent Cultivation Whitepaper to Shape Kenya Digital Economy

The ICT Talent Cultivation for Kenya’s Digital economy whitepaper has been released following a joint partnership between Huawei and UNESCO. The whitepaper provides research findings on the situation of Kenya’s ICT Talent development but and guidelines and recommendations to better improve the current programs in place by stakeholders including academia, industry and government.
ECONOMY
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights

Japan continued its aggressive stance against a new coronavirus variant on Wednesday, asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already strict border controls.The transportation ministry said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing worry over the spread of the new omicron variant. The move by the world’s third largest economy, coupled with its recent return to a ban on foreign visitors, is among the most stringent anywhere, and more in line with cloistered neighbor China than with some other democracies...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Clear Junction to Assist Paynet with Supporting Cross-Border Payments

Paynet is reportedly the first digital wallet platform operating in Moldova. It runs one of the most extensive payments services in the Moldovan market, which links up consumers, financial institutions and merchants. It focuses on enabling local transfers where individuals and businesses are able to pay for a range of services.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Shore News Network

BOJ says 43 lenders qualified to tap its climate loan scheme

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday 43 financial institutions qualified to receive loans under a new scheme aimed at promoting activities to combat climate change. Japan’s three megabanks were among those that qualified for the programme, the BOJ said in a statement. The BOJ said it...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Nearly 90% of Japan regional banks receive payments under BOJ scheme

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said on Friday it had offered payments to nearly 90% of the country’s regional lenders under a scheme designed to revitalise the industry by promoting mergers and cost cuts. Under the programme, the BOJ began paying from mid-September 0.1% interest on deposits held...
WORLD

