FOXBORO (CBS) — That was not how it was supposed to go for the New England Revolution. After dominating the MLS throughout the regular season, the Revs didn’t win a game in the playoffs, coming up short in the East Semifinals against New York City FC on Tuesday night. It was a heartbreaking end to an otherwise amazing year for the Revolution, who had the best regular season in MLS history. But their run for an MLS Cup is over before it had a chance to really start, leaving the Revs stunned after Tuesday night’s result. New England never had control during...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO