This year, Callaway County has several events for the holiday season, from parades to tree lightings to performances. There's something for everyone to enjoy. Start off the season at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park with Fulton Parks and Recreation's Field of Joy. Fulton High School's band and choir will be performing Christmas carols, and the Salvation Army will be on hand to serve hot chocolate and cookies. The Field of Joy will have more than 130 trees from families, businesses and nonprofit organizations. There are more than 100 different lighted features, including several new for 2021. It will run nightly through Jan. 2.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO