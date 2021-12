Dive competed in the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) invitational at the LISD Aquatic Center West on Nov. 18 and swim competed in TISCA preliminaries on Nov. 19, where coaches made time cuts to determine which swimmers would be best in specific events and who qualified for TISCA finals the following day. Hebron was represented by 15 swimmers out of 600 participants on Nov. 20 at the finals.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 12 DAYS AGO