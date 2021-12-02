“Alice in Winterland” SF’s Family Holiday Circus Spectacular (Dec. 10-12)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again and the Canyon Theatre Guild is celebrating with the beloved Christmas classic, Miracle on 34th Street in Old Town Newhall. You are invited to first relish in the heart warming sensations of the Season with hot cocoa, warm apple cider, and caroling before every show in our beautiful, fully decorated Theatre Lobby. Then relive the magic of Christmas and reawaken your belief in Santa Claus with Miracle on 34th Street. A man by the name of Kris Kringle unleashes a wave of good will at the Macy’s Department store by referring them to other stores to find the toys requested by their children. When Kringle claims that he really is Santa Claus, he is deemed deluded and dangerous which leads to a court case to determine his mental health! The stakes are high, especially in the heart of little Susan who wonders if Kris Kringle could, indeed, be the real Santa Claus.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO