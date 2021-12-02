Times Square Wishing Wall putting 2022 hopes and dreams on New Year's Eve confetti

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Have some big hopes and dreams for 2022? You can now put them down in writing to be sprayed on revelers on New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

The Wishing Wall, put together by the Times Square Alliance and Planet Fitness, is a place for people to make sure they're part of ringing in 2022 in Manhattan.

Those who take part can write their wishes down on pieces of confetti that will rain down on Times Square at midnight on Jan. 1.

“The revelers celebrating safely in Times Square and everyone watching on TV will start the New Year with positivity and joy as they watch the confetti fall, coated in people’s wishes and goals for a new year,” said Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris.

Each wish collected will be printed out onto confetti and be amongst the 3,000 pounds of paper that’ll adorn the area.

Notes pinned on to the 'Wishing Wall" are seen during the 14th annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square ahead of New year's Eve on December 28, 2020 in New York City. Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Wishing Wall is located in-person at one of Times Square’s Broadway plazas between 42nd and 47th streets daily (except for Christmas Day) through Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

But even if you’re not going to be in Times Square any time soon, you can make your wish virtually as well, either via this link or the Twitter and Instagram hashtag #ConfettiWish.

Planet Fitness is also collecting wishes on their website.

"The pandemic has taken a toll on us all and we believe fitness is essential to everyone’s lives. My wish for 2022 is that people put their mental and physical health first and make fitness a priority, which will help everyone feel good about themselves through increased confidence and reduced stress,” said Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness.

New York City is still planning to hold a full, in-person New Year’s Eve bash in Times Square as it continues to monitor the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The mayor emphasized that revelers planning to attend the event must show proof of vaccination. He also suggested things could change in the weeks ahead.

Last year’s Times Square festivities were much more muted than usual as COVID-19 cases surged — while there were still performances, there was a small crowd on hand.