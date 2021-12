MSU junior quarterback Matt McKay announced via Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 2, that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. In his post to Twitter, McKay said, “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord and the Lord led me to Montana State 2 years ago. I’m thankful for the opportunity Montana State provided me to play this game I love. For that, I want to thank Coach Vigen and his staff. I am thankful for the connections I made with coaches, teammates, and the community of Bozeman. With that being said, I’ve decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal. I’m looking forward to wherever God leads me and am excited for the opportunities that await me!”

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO