Movies

The 80's love letter we needed

By Ethan Cumby
msuexponent.com
 2 days ago

Are you troubled by a distinct lack of strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience a need for dread in your basement or attic? Do you or any of your family wish to see a spook, specter or ghost? If that’s the case, then it’s my pleasure...

www.msuexponent.com

Comments / 0

Anchorage Daily News

Letter: We must find peace

Taking this time to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with joy and happiness. May we bond together in love and caring and keep the stars adjoined in the glow of a peaceful outcome for the problems faced in this world. The battle of life...
RELIGION
TVLine

Did True Story Do Women Dirty? Director Hanelle Culpepper Weighs In

Warning: This post contains True Story spoilers. Proceed at your own risk. Netflix’s hit limited series True Story does a great job unpacking the rivalrous and damaged relationship between two very different brothers as they attempt to cover up a murder or two. But when it comes to women, let’s just say there is a dearth of variety. The most fully realized woman on the show is Billie, played by Space Force‘s Tawny Newsome. She writes jokes for Kid (Kevin Hart), but he takes her for granted until almost losing her to Will Ferrell. Billie also has a clandestine romantic relationship with...
TV SERIES
BET

We Love Giveon

Since Ciara's debut in 2004, her music has encouraged listeners to dance, move and know their own worth, and the entertainer has garnered many impressive accolades along the way. Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer were among the stars who made their mark in disco music in the 1970s, and the...
THEATER & DANCE
First Showing

Watch: Surreal Walrus Romance Stop-Motion Short 'Listen to Me Sing'

"They are the egg men. I am the walrus." This is something you don't see everyday. Listen to Me Sing is a fascinating stop-motion animated short film made by a Welsh animation filmmaker named Isabel Garrett. After playing on the festival circuit and picking up a few awards, it's now online to watch. "Set in an isolated, rundown hotel, the story follows entertainer Sophie as she struggles to find her place in a confusing world. That is until a walrus mysteriously appears in her bathtub one night and she forms an unexpected bond with it." This is easily one of the strangest, wackiest short films we've featured all year. Not only is there a pink walrus in it, but the entire story and the way it plays out is especially kooky. This reminds me of The Shape of Water in many ways, but it also ventures down its own path in many other ways. Meet the walrus below.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Finn Wolfhard
newspressnow.com

We're Loving It

It’s easy to fall into the Facebook ad trap. I did recently, but I’m so happy that I did. The ad was for Prose, a relatively new brand of hair products, but what makes them unique is that they’re custom-made based on a questionnaire you take on their website. Questions include whether you chemically treat your hair, how much shedding you experience, your hair’s texture, what goals you have for your hair and even your ZIP code (for info on pollution levels). Prose makes several hair products, but I opted for their shampoo, conditioner, curl cream and daily supplements. My hair is shinier and more moisturized and I have seen less shedding. I wish my curls were a little bouncier, but the waves I have are more defined.
HAIR CARE
#Love Letter
Mental_Floss

5 of the Best Netflix Original Movies of 2021

We’re reaching the end of the year, and it’s officially time to pick which movies were the best Netflix original movies of 2021. There were so many great movies that came out in 2021, but these really outshone the rest. 1. Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The Fear Street trilogy...
MOVIES
First Showing

Christine Nyland & Jacob A. Ware in Horror 'An Unquiet Grave' Trailer

"There isn't any right or wrong, there's just what happens." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror drama An Unquiet Grave, which is arriving on VOD starting in January after a streaming run on Shudder earlier this year. The film originally premiered at the 2020 Nightstream Film Festival last year, and was one of the most buzzed about films showing there. A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister to return with him to the site of the accident and perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. "An Unquiet Grave is an exploration of grief, and the harm we cause when we don't take responsibility for our own healing." Starring Jacob A. Ware & Christine Nyland. This looks like Pet Sematary lite but about reviving a wife not a few dead pets.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive comments, plus trailer & poster: New horror omnibus “UNDERNEATH: AN ANTHOLOGY OF TERROR”

The grassroots feature is making its way around the festival circuit, and a sequel is already in the works. Filmmaker John Nicol tells RUE MORGUE, “UNDERNEATH: AN ANTHOLOGY OF TERROR is a collection of sinister tales bound together by a handful of narrative vignettes. My goal was to reinvigorate all things creepy, a platform to bring scary back. In addition to the theme, we were all cognizant of the amount of fear we tried to establish.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for Acting

Don’t call it a comeback, because Freddie Prinze Jr. has been here for years. However, there’s something new on his resume that hasn’t been there since the aughts. Last month, Netflix confirmed that Prinze Jr. would star opposite Aimee Garcia for director Gabriela Tagliavini in an as-yet-untitled project, marking his return to a top billed acting role, and in a holiday romantic comedy at that. When news broke, fans went wild because it had been years since Prinze Jr. signed on for such a starry role after building an impressive resume early in his career with I Know What You Did...
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

A New ‘Zorro’ Will Reinvent the Character As A Modern-Day Hacker

Over two decades since the release of The Mask of Zorro — and 16 years after its sequel The Legend of Zorro — the swashbuckler film franchise is getting a reboot. Although this time, instead of a mysterious masked swordsman, the titular character will be ... a computer hacker. Directed by Alex Rivera (Sleep Dealer, The Infiltrators) and produced by Sobini Films, Zorro 2.0 is set to begin production in 2022.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Batgirl, Tarot, Lorde, Men, Alley

Filmmaker Adil El Arbi has posted a photo confirming that production has officially begun on HBO Max’s “Batgirl” movie starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon along with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the film’s villain. Arbi will be co-directing the upcoming film with Bilall Fallah from a script by Christina Hodson. [Source: Instagram]
MOVIES
Variety

Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks,’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of from the Argentine genre director behind 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning “Terrified.” Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine in Argentina and Agustina Chiarino and Fernando Epstein at Uruguay’s Mutante will co-produce the film. It will be the first production by new label La Puerta Roja, a joint venture partnership between Machaco and Aramos. “We are delighted to continue our relationship with the team that brought ‘Terrified’ to Shudder audiences,” said Emily Gotto, VP...
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘We always need stuff that cheers us up’: Diane Morgan on love, laughs and learning to let go

In August 2020, only days before the pilot episode of Mandy was set to be broadcast, Diane Morgan picked up her phone and prepared to call a bigwig at the BBC. “I’m really sorry,” she’d envisioned herself saying, “but there’s absolutely no way you can let this thing go out.” She was ready to beg – to offer whatever cash, bribe or bargain necessary. Nothing was off the table in her effort to ensure the refreshingly ridiculous, six-part comedy series she’d directed, starred in and scripted ever reached the nation’s TVs.
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

