The 80's love letter we needed

It’s easy to fall into the Facebook ad trap. I did recently, but I’m so happy that I did. The ad was for Prose, a relatively new brand of hair products, but what makes them unique is that they’re custom-made based on a questionnaire you take on their website. Questions include whether you chemically treat your hair, how much shedding you experience, your hair’s texture, what goals you have for your hair and even your ZIP code (for info on pollution levels). Prose makes several hair products, but I opted for their shampoo, conditioner, curl cream and daily supplements. My hair is shinier and more moisturized and I have seen less shedding. I wish my curls were a little bouncier, but the waves I have are more defined.
