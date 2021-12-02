How to change suits in Solar Ash

Solar Ash is due out tomorrow, December 2, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, and what better way to build the hype than with a new launch trailer. Heart Machine just released the launch trailer for Solar Ash today and if you’ve been keeping up with this game since its announcement back in 2020, then you already know this trailer features beautiful art and sound, and of course, extremely memorable locales. These locations not only feature stunning imagery in art but massive colossus-like creatures that fill the space and provide on-the-go platforms for Solar Ash’s main protagonist, Rei.
