ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to change suits in Solar Ash

By Tony Wilson
gamepur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar Ash is a fast-paced game, and the suit you wear while playing can have a big effect on your performance. Protagonist Rei starts off with a broken one, but each new suit you unlock after that includes unique perks. Verse’s Suit, for example,...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
apptrigger.com

Solar Ash preview: Colorful and fast-paced traversal

Solar Ash, a 3D platformer developed by Heart Machine and published by Annapurna Interactive, is set to release on Dec. 2, 2021, on PS4, PS5, and PC. Heart Machine is best known for its 2016 game Hyper Light Drifter. Players will control Rei, a speedy being called a Voidrunner that...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Top 7 games releasing in December - Halo Infinite, Solar Ash, and more

December is often a quiet time for new releases, with the Christmas month thought of as being a bit late in the year to unleash blockbuster titles. December 2021 is a bit different as one stonkingly huge game is arriving, having been delayed from its planned release in November 2020. That's right. Halo Infinite finally unleashes its campaign on December 8.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Expanding Visions And Expectations – How Heart Machine Hopes To Wow Players With Solar Ash.

Solar Ash represents a dramatic leap forward for Heart Machine. After eleasing the 2D Zelda-inspired Hyper Light Drifter in 2016 to critical acclaim, fans of the game clamored to see what was next and many were surprised to see something totally different. Solar Ash is bigger and bolder than Hyper Light Drifter in every way, from its switch to a fully 3D world to its new emphasis on high-speed traversal over combat-focused dungeon crawling. But what is Solar Ash? Heart Machine’s creative director, Alx Preston, took us through a tour of the game to discuss its origins, gameplay, and how he is coping with the fear of the sophomore slump.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Solar Ash review: A cataclysmic odyssey

Solar Ash’s sprints through desolate environments are exhilarating, but its wondrous presentation is tethered by trite iconography and an unsurprising script. Thankfully, an excellent use of color, magnificent skyboxes and heart-pounding bosses imbue Heart Machine’s latest project with life. Solar Ash pushes players through the colorful remains of a forsaken...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Ash#Lost Sentry
GamesRadar+

Solar Ash review: "Ceaseless, distilled fun - the best type of game"

I'm increasingly convinced that movement-driven games aren't just my type of game; they're the best type of game. Demonstrably – mathematically, even. Because a game that turns the simple act of getting to point B into a constant delight, and then presents infinite points to get to, is always at its best. No dips, no clutter, just 100% uptime on the thing you signed up for.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Solar Ash Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on PC. Also available on PlayStation. "Solar Ash took me a little over seven hours to beat on normal difficulty, and while some of the anomalies and bosses were less entertaining than others, and there were moments of frustration with the controls, this was a world I had a good time in. This game may take place in a ruinous void, but its clean yet vibrant visual design is full of life, as is the story that ultimately gives Rei's journey meaning."
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Solar Ash for PS5 Review: Skating is much cooler in a black hole

As an avid lover of indie games, I'm always on the hunt for something unique or different in the world of gaming. So when a game like Solar Ash comes out, promising the opportunity to skate around an otherworldly dreamscape to your heart's content, you know I just had to give it a try.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Solar Ash is a roller coaster of speedy skating, precise platforming, and behemoth bosses — Review

Solar Ash begins by dropping protagonist Rei onto a strange alien planet. Rei is a Voidrunner, one of a group of explorers sent to the Ultravoid to harvest something called the Starseed that could save their dying planet. As she arrives, we see brief flashes of an imposing, godlike figure that looks suspiciously similar to Rei — it’s familiar, but twisted.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Game Informer Online

Solar Ash Launch Trailer Features Fast-Paced Traversal, Big Bosses, Beautiful Visuals, And More

Solar Ash is due out tomorrow, December 2, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, and what better way to build the hype than with a new launch trailer. Heart Machine just released the launch trailer for Solar Ash today and if you’ve been keeping up with this game since its announcement back in 2020, then you already know this trailer features beautiful art and sound, and of course, extremely memorable locales. These locations not only feature stunning imagery in art but massive colossus-like creatures that fill the space and provide on-the-go platforms for Solar Ash’s main protagonist, Rei.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock the Santa 47 Suit in Hitman 3

Holiday Hoarders is a seasonal mission added to Hitman 3 as part of its first Winter season. The mission is set in a brand new version of the Paris location from Hitman 2016, the first map in the Hitman reboot trilogy. It’s packed with holiday-themed items and two targets almost all players will be able to recognize immediately. One of the new rewards from the mission is the Santa 47 Suit, a Santa suit that Agent 47 can wear to kill any target in any location. This guide covers how to unlock the Santa 47 Suit for your own collection.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Solar Ash Launch Trailer

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Heart Machine have shared Solar Ash launch trailer, ahead of its release this week. From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past,...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Solar Ash Settles Upon PC, PlayStation Today

Heart Machine’s newest game, Solar Ash, is out today for PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5. As is to be expected of the team that brought gamers Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash succeeds quite fantastically in delivering a captivating sci-fi experience. In celebration of their game’s release Heart Machine has put out a new trailer showcasing some real eye-catching highlights.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Solar Ash: How to Collect and Use Plasma

Plasma in Solar Ash is what makes the Ultravoid go round. The more you have, the safer you’ll be. While using plasma isn’t too complicated, collecting it can be tricky. And in order to spend money, you first have to make money. Here is how to collect and use plasma in Solar Ash.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Solar Ash Crater Guide: Cache Location, Ouroboros, and More

So, you’re just loading into Solar Ash and you need a little help with Crater. No worries! As the training grounds of Solar Ash, Crater will have you destroying your first anomalies, finding your first cache, and beating your first boss. With lots to cover, let’s jump right into how to clear Crater in Solar Ash.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Solar Ash: How to Use Timeslip and Grapple

Solar Ash equips players with timeslip and grapple. But what are these tools and how do I use them effectively? In the beautiful world inside a black hole, there is a lot of application for the timeslip and the grapple. Here is how best to use them. Solar Ash is...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Solar Ash: How to Defeat Withered Eye Remnant in Eternal Gardens

Hideously nightmarish, Withered Eye in Solar Ash keeps its eye trained on you from its moon above Eternal Gardens. One of the only Remnants with five digits attached to its arms, Withered Eye is especially creepy and hard to beat. Worry no more because here is the guide on how to defeat this pesky Remnant.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The First 13 Minutes of Solar Ash

The latest from Hyper Light Drifter developers Heart Machine, Solar Ash is a 3D action/adventure with a focus on momentum and speed. Check out the first 13 minutes, played on a PlayStation 5, and covering the first boss of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Broken Capital Voidrunner cache locations in Solar Ash

Voidrunner caches can be found in every biome in Solar Ash. The game is very fast-paced, but sometimes you’ll have to stop and explore more thoroughly to find them all. It’s worth it, as every cache includes not just an audio log from a fellow adventurer, but also part of a new suit. Collect the full set in an area to unlock a new look for Rei, complete with a unique perk. Here’s how to do that in the game’s second area, the Broken Capital.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Solar Ash: How to Defeat Burning Hunter Remnant in The Luminous Peak

As one of the final bosses in the game, Burning Hunter in Solar Ash is no joke. The level itself can be hard to navigate with lava everywhere, but on top of that, you have a maniacal giant bird flying over you trying to cut your journey short. If you need extra help in defeating Burning Hunter, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to defeat the Remnant of The Luminous Peak.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy