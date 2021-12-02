LeBron James cleared to return from health and safety protocols
Shams Charania: Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
New story: On LeBron James' impending return following a false positive test in Sacramento
LeBron cleared from health, safety protocols after a series of negative tests nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/02/leb… – 8:43 PM
Lakers status report for tomorrow…LBJ back!!!
LeBron James is listed as probable for tomorrow's game against the Clippers. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable.
LeBron James Clears Virus Protocols, Will Return Friday Vs. Clippers
NBA Statement on LeBron James, who has cleared the league's protocols and can return to play tomorrow night against the Clippers:
NBA says LeBron James has returned enough negative PCR tests to clear the protocols. He had a series of conflicting results that forced the NBA to place him in the protocols.
The NBA announces below that the Lakers' LeBron James has been cleared from the league's health and safety protocols.
The NBA has just released an official statement confirming the Athletic's report that LeBron is out of the COVID-19 protocols. His first positive test has been declared a false positive after returning several negative results in the last two days.
Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
ESPN looking at an intracity matchup of LA teams and saying, "Nah, we're good," is such a referendum on this Lakers team. Even with LeBron out, even for Warriors/Suns, it's still a pretty stunning message of the Lakers lack of appeal right now.
Anthony Davis sees a silver lining In LeBron James' latest absence that will greatly benefit the #Lakers
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 10:36 AM
Andrew Greif: As Ty Lue mentioned last night, Nico Batum remains in health and safety protocols and will miss his seventh consecutive game Friday vs. the Lakers.
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James has been tested rigorously since returning to L.A. from Sacramento – he's had eight Covid tests since Saturday, all of which have come back negative, sources told ESPN. His test in Sacramento was a false positive and James will return to the court Friday against LAC
Shams Charania: NBA statement on LeBron James:
