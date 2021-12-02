LeBron James cleared to return from health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

NBA Statement on LeBron James, who has cleared the league's protocols and can return to play tomorrow night against the Clippers:

Bill Oram @billoram

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:02 PM

Andrew Greif: As Ty Lue mentioned last night, Nico Batum remains in health and safety protocols and will miss his seventh consecutive game Friday vs. the Lakers. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 2, 2021

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James has been tested rigorously since returning to L.A. from Sacramento – he’s had eight Covid tests since Saturday, all of which have come back negative, sources told ESPN. His test in Sacramento was a false positive and James will return to the court Friday against LAC -via Twitter @mcten / December 2, 2021

Shams Charania: NBA statement on LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/amAumGxLO9 -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 2, 2021