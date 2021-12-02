ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album: Paul Weller - An Orchestrated Songbook

By Barney Harsent
theartsdesk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article'Sometimes, one is simply left with a yearning to hear the original' — Career retrospective might be pushing it a bit, in fairness. The tracks here lean heavily into more recent releases such asTrue Meanings, On Sunset and Fat Pop, although there are pleasing nods to his time heading up The...

theartsdesk.com

magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Slash Reveals Album That Made Him Want to Learn Guitar

Guitar greats don't just pick up the instrument the day they were born. There's usually an inspiration that inspires a desire to pick up the guitar, and during a chat with producer Dave Cobb on Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio, Slash revealed that the album that got him first playing guitar was Cream's Disraeli Gears.
ROCK MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Temptations Announce ‘TEMPTATIONS 60’ Album, Share ‘When We Were Kings’

The Temptations have today (3) announced details of their much-anticipated new album. In honor of their 60th anniversary year and its ongoing celebrations, it will be titled TEMPTATIONS 60 and released by UMe on January 28, 2022. The album consists of nearly all-original songs that are both modern and classic...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Paul Weller Confirms July Dreamland Margate Show

Paul Weller has announced a new UK show for next summer. The legendary singer-songwriter will headline Dreamland Margate on July 15 as part of the venue's Summer Series. Tickets go on sale at 9am on November 26. The Modfather will also headline Swansea's Singleton Park on July 31. He's currently...
MUSIC
edmondsbeacon.com

'Bawdy Ballads': Edmonds songwriter releases ukulele songbook

A couple of years ago, Edmonds resident Rachel Gardner started a three-person ukulele band with two other women she met in Edmonds. "We were booking some gigs," she said, "but some places wanted bands that only played originals. We started writing our own music for shows, and I found that when everything shut down due to the pandemic, I had a lot to get out."
MUSIC
Kerrang

Alone Together: How solo artists shook up rock music

How many people does it take to create a song? Four? Five? Nine, in the case of Slipknot? Throughout history, ever since our ancestors in caves started banging rocks together and discovered it sounded good, making music has frequently been a communal experience – whether you’re looking at orchestras creating grandiose symphonies, or the traditional four-piece crafting catchy chart-toppers. Back in the day, if rock or metal was your bag, it’s likely that most of your record collection would have been the work of bands rather than soloists. The set-up of the vocalist, guitarist, bassist and drummer – beyond variations featuring rhythm guitarists, keyboardists and unclean vocalists – has long been our bread and butter.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Paul Weller, Barrowland, Glasgow review - Modfather holding back father time with old and new tricks

It was a sprawling trawl though his varied career, including a handful of tracks from his old bands, the Jam and the Style Council. The latter was represented early, and the blend of zestful melody and lyrical rage of “Shout to the Top” sadly sounded as relevant as ever, while “My Ever Changing Moods” breezed along, both highlights of a first half that was a mixed bag.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead. (As a bonus, you can find our list of the 100 Best Songs of 2021 here.)
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Album: DJ Harrison - Tales From the Old Dominion

As the title suggests, this is a politically engaged record, directly addressing the dark history of Harrison’s Deep South home, where Confederate generals’ statues still stand as a reminder that slavery is not only commemorated but celebrated by many. But it’s also full of sonic and lyrical kookiness, with every one of the short (often sub two minute tracks) densely packed with zooms and swooshes, jokes and silly voices, lurching and wobbling rhythms.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Voivod Announces New Album – “Synchro Anarchy”

Forefathers of Progressive Metal – Voivod has announced their new studio album – dubbed Synchro Anarchy, which is scheduled for worldwide release on February 11th, 2022 via Century Media Records. The band commented:. “We are eager to present our latest work, a real collaborative effort. The new album represents countless...
ROCK MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

10 Questions for musician and DJ Pete Tong

Pete is on the cusp of releasing his new eight-track EP, to be accompanied by a live show on December 3. These live shows with the Heritage Orchestra were the genesis of the series of four releases, of which Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics is the latest. Tentatively, the nights are opening up again just as they are drawing in, reminding Britain and, perhaps, Pete, of its rave past.
MUSIC
SFGate

Bola Sete’s ‘Samba in Seattle’ Unearths a Rare Recording by the Astonishing Brazilian Guitarist: Album Review

Bola Sete was an astonishing Brazilian guitarist whose music tread the line between jazz (he played with Dizzy Gillespie and Vince Guaraldi) and bossa nova. While his name isn’t as familiar as contemporaries like Joao Gilberto or the generation of Caetano Veloso and Jorge Ben, his instrumental music fits right alongside theirs — it’s surprising he’s not more well-known, although the fact that he passed away in 1987, before his contemporaries had risen to the prominence they now enjoy in the U.S., may have something to do with it.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Clive Mitten reworks Floyd, Genesis, Rush, Supertramp and more on new album

Former Twelfth Night bassist and C:Live Collective mainstay Clive Mitten has announced details of his upcoming new album Tales From A Misspent Youth – Volume 1 which he will release on January 28. The new album sees Mitten continuing the orchestral style of Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983, which...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

PJ Harvey Announces Let England Shake Vinyl Reissue, Shares Demo: Listen

PJ Harvey is reissuing her landmark 2011 Let England Shake on vinyl. The reissue and Let England Shake - Demos are out January 28 (via UMC/Island). Harvey has also shared her “Let England Shake (Demo).” The demo features a more direct sample of the Four Lads’ “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” than the studio version. Listen below.
MUSIC
NME

Paul Weller cancels remaining 2021 tour dates due to COVID case in band

Paul Weller has cancelled his remaining UK tour dates “due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19”. The former Jam frontman hit the road last month in support of his latest solo album, ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’, which came out in May. So far, he’s played in Oxford, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow and other cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH

