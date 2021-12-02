ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for...

www.beloitdailynews.com

dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 10:34 -- March corn is down 5 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 8 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 7 1/2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 3 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 2 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 607.75 points and January crude oil is up $2.13 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.220 and February gold is down $2.80 per ounce. All of the major grain and soy markets, except for bean oil, are under pressure early on Monday. Expectations are for the usually non-eventful December USDA report to reflect only minor changes in ending stocks for the big three ag commodities. The omicron COVID-19 variant, though expanding, is resulting in only minor symptoms thus far, but fear of economic slowdown remains.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Finish Higher, Hogs Plunder

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Move Higher

Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are 8 to 10 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cent higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Wednesday with firmer spread action as trade tries to find footing after the early week selling and better broad commodity action Wednesday morning. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with the weekly report showing production down 44,000 barrels per day, with stocks 137,000 barrels higher.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Headed Lower

Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower, beans are 7 to 8 cents lower and wheat is 10 to 20 cents lower. Corn trade is 8 to 11 cents lower at midday Monday with firm spread trade as the December contract prepares to go into delivery and action fading back from the upper end of the range. Weekly export inspections were OK at 766,063 metric tons.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: KC Wheat Surges Higher

KC wheat closed at its highest price for a March contract in eight years Monday, supported by dry weather in the southwestern Plains and excessive rainfall disrupting the wheat harvest in eastern Australia. Corn and soybeans were also enticed higher with support from domestic demand and a higher close in soybean oil.
AGRICULTURE
southwestledger.news

Crop report: Small grains mostly down

Rainfall totals in Oklahoma averaged trace amounts for the week of Nov. 15-21, with the east-central and southeast districts recording the highest total at 0.01 of an inch, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service. Drought conditions were rated 77% abnormally dry to exceptionally dry, unchanged...
AGRICULTURE

