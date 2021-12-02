ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Dow Swings Are Typical Since Omicron

By Medora Lee
thebalance.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's the average daily swing in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the week since omicron emerged, a sign of just how uncertain stock investors are about the impact of the latest COVID-19 variant. Before Friday, when the World Health Organization identified omicron as a “variant...

www.thebalance.com

MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Stocks churn higher on Wall Street, capping a volatile week

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are moving tentatively higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday as traders struggle to parse data from a report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going, capping a volatile week of trading during which markets absorbed news of a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus as well as hints from the Federal Reserve that it may pull back its massive support for markets and the economy sooner than planned because of persistent signs of inflation. Treasury yields were modestly higher, while a gauge of fear among U.S. stock investors eased.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Stocks in retreat after NFP miss

Friday has seen stock markets fall back once again, led by tech and small cap stocks, as virus fears and post-NFP disappointment drag equities lower. Stock markets fall back in final session of the week. NFP miss and weaker wage growth combine with virus worries. Oil bounce stalls now that...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes led by Dow close higher, snapping two straight days of losses

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher Thursday, snapping two straight days of losses as investors bought the dip that had been sparked by worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and concern the Federal Reserve may become more hawkish than anticipated to combat high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a sharp rebound of about 1.8% to close at around 34,640, the S&P 500 climbed about 1.4% to finish at around 4,577 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to end at around 15,381 according to preliminary data from FactSet. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 this winter, including an expansion for at-home testing in the U.S. All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 index finished higher Thursday, led by industrials, energy and financials, preliminary FactSet data show.
STOCKS
CNN

Dow gains more than 600 points as wild stock market volatility continues

New York (CNN Business) — The stock market's volatility is showing no signs of letting up. US equities rallied on Thursday, rebounding from the prior two days of steep losses. All three major indexes ended the day in the green and then some: The Dow (INDU) finished up nearly 620...
STOCKS
WOWK

Wall Street’s wild swings continue as stocks rise, then fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are churning in mixed trading on Wall Street Friday following a tough-to-parse report on U.S. jobs, as markets continue to swirl at the tail end of a dizzying week. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, after an early 0.7%...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dow Closes Over 460 Down on First Confirmed U.S. Omicron Case

Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday after government health officials confirmed the first case of the omicron Covid variant in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 461 points, or 1.34%, to 34,022, after rising 500 points earlier in the session, while the S&P 500 slipped 1.18% and the Nasdaq lost 1.83%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Jumps at Open on Omicron Optimism; Dow up 240 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets rose sharply at the open on Wednesday, amid hopes that the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 will not be as economically disruptive as first feared. Another strong set of data from the labor market also encouraged participants that the U.S. economy is plenty strong enough...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow makes 983-point U-turn, ending sharply lower after first reported U.S. omicron case

Stocks erased early gains, ending sharply lower Wednesday after the first confirmed U.S. case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant was found in California. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 462 points, or 1.3%, to close near 34,022, according to preliminary figures --- a pullback of more than 980 points from the blue-chip gauge's intraday high at 35,004.64. The S&P 500 ended around 54 points lower, down 1.2%, near 4,513; the Nasdaq Composite finished near 15,254, down around 284 points, or 1.8%. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical advisor, told reporters Wednesday afternoon that the California and San Francisco departments of public health and the Centers for Disease Control "confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the omicron variant."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stock market stages big U-Turn from strong gains after first case of omicron strain of coronavirus confirmed in California

Stocks took a dramatic turn lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Nasdaq Composite falling into negative territory, after Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser, during a briefing on Wednesday for reporters, saying that the U.S. has its first confirmed case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. "The California and San Francisco departments of public health and the CDC have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the omicron variant," Fauci said. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1% after being up 1.8% at its Wednesday peak, which would mark its biggest turnaround since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index was holiding onto a 0.3% gain but had been sharply higher at 4,652.94 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 34,466, but had touched an intraday peak at 35,004.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

What to watch today: Dow set to bounce on first day of December after big drop on omicron fears

Dow futures rose roughly 300 points, or nearly 1%, to start the new month, in a continuation of recent Covid-driven seesaw trading on Wall Street. Omicron fears and concerns about the Federal Reserve accelerating its reduction of monetary stimulus slammed stocks Tuesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell goes before a House panel Wednesday, one day after telling senators that central bankers are expected to discuss speeding up tapering. (CNBC)
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Market update: Sentiment swings on Omicron news

Powell reiterates hawkishness, first case of Omicron confirmed in US – Stocks tank again under key technical levels, yields slip again, USD mixed. Erdogan sacks Fin Min – TRY new all-time lows, Apple iPhone 13 demand weakens, GSK anti-viral drug remains active vs. Omicron. USD (USDIndex 96.08) rotates through 96.00...
STOCKS
NWI.com

Markets turn cautious, reversing an early gain to end lower

Another roller-coaster ride on Wall Street whipsawed investors Wednesday as an early market rally reversed course by midafternoon, piling up more losses for stocks. The S&P 500 had been up 1.9% in the early going following some better-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy, but the gains gradually gave way to a 1.2% skid. The afternoon reversal is the latest dizzying move for Wall Street's benchmark, which sank 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to then rise 1.3% on Monday and then fall 1.9% on Tuesday.
STOCKS

