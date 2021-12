Back when the demo for Unsouled came out, I was, quite ironically, sold on it. The game takes clear inspiration from many great games that have come before it, but it seems that it shares most similarities with a game like Hyper Light Drifter. Fast-paced and precise hack-and-slash combat made Unsouled stand out from the rest of the demos I’ve played, and it really had the potential to be great. The game is made by a solo developer and is now out in early access. Has the game lived up to its potential? Or is there more potential here?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO