Science

TREM2 Risk Variant Eggs on Clique of Microglia in AD Brain

alzforum.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe R47H variant in TREM2 works in mysterious ways. According to a study published December 1 in Science Translational Medicine, it may sharpen the edge of a maladaptive subset of microglia in people with AD. Among those who died with the disease, carriers of the AD risk variant had more microglia...

www.alzforum.org

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
studyfinds.org

Delta variant appears capable of avoiding protection of Pfizer COVID vaccine

GLASGOW, Scotland — COVID-19’s seemingly never-ending list of variants continue to prolong the global pandemic. While the coronavirus vaccines have proven very effective at protecting the public, every new strain of the virus threatens to weaken that shield. With that in mind, a new study finds the highly infectious Delta variant appears to be capable of avoiding the protective response of the Pfizer or Astra Zeneca vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
alzforum.org

Toxic Delivery: Do Microglia Unwittingly Disseminate Aβ Around the Brain?

Microglia are well-known to ingest Aβ plaques, but might Aβ-loaded microglia unwittingly spew their toxic innards in otherwise healthy regions of the brain? That is the conclusion of a paper published November 22 in Nature Neuroscience. Researchers led by Melanie Meyer-Luehmann of the University of Freiburg, Germany, reported that when wild-type neurons were grafted into the brain of a 5xFAD mouse, the host’s microglia—some of which had just feasted on nearby Aβ plaques— infiltrated the foreign tissue. In so doing, they helped spur the development of Aβ plaques in the graft. While it is unclear whether, or under what conditions, microglia pull off something similar in the AD brain, the study adds to mounting evidence that microglia may help spread amyloid.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Single Dose Of Psychedelic Drug Triggers Epigenetic Changes In Mouse Neurons

Just one dose of an LSD-like psychedelic drug alters the activation of genes in the brains of mice, resulting in long-lasting improvements in depression, anxiety, and other psychological disorders. According to a new study in the journal Cell Reports, the substance enhances genes that stimulate the formation of new brain connections, with these genetic alterations persisting for at least a week after the acute effects of the drug have worn off.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
alzforum.org

Young ApoE4 Carriers Have Reversed AD Proteomic Signature

APOE4 is the strongest genetic risk factor for sporadic Alzheimer’s disease, but at what age does the risk start to play out? A new study hints that it might be as young as one's 30s. In the November 10 Science Advances, researchers led by Madhav Thambisetty, National Institute on Aging, Baltimore, reported that 24 proteins upregulated in the brains of young adult APOE4 carriers are part of an AD proteomic signature. Curiously, these 24 proteins were downregulated in AD, while one other protein that was downregulated in young APOE4 carrier brains was upregulated in AD. The authors don’t understand this dichotomy. Still, levels of some of these proteins tracked with plaques, tangles, or cognitive decline.
CANCER
alzforum.org

Massive Proteomics Study Connects Genes, Proteins, Disease

Genome-wide association studies have yielded astronomical amounts of data connecting genetic variation to disease. Yet the millions of SNPs identified in GWAS do not by themselves explain how disease develops. Proteins—the end product of gene expression—lie closer to the mechanistic meat. To illuminate the links between SNPs, proteins, and disease, researchers led by Kari Stefansson of deCODE Genetics in Reykjavik, surveyed more proteins, in more people, than anyone has even done before. As described December 2 in Nature Genetics, they measured levels of nearly 5,000 proteins in the plasma of more than 35,000 people.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INDUSTRY
thewoodyshow.com

Delta Variant Tied To Increased Risk Of Stillbirth

Two new studies published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that pregnant women who contract COVID-19 have an increased risk of stillbirth and dying during childbirth. The two studies looked at over 1.2 million deliveries in the United States from March 2020 to September 2021. One study...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

De novo variants in H3-3A and H3-3B are associated with neurodevelopmental delay, dysmorphic features, and structural brain abnormalities

The histone H3 variant H3.3, encoded by two genes H3-3A and H3-3B, can replace canonical isoforms H3.1 and H3.2. H3.3 is important in chromatin compaction, early embryonic development, and lineage commitment. The role of H3.3 in somatic cancers has been studied extensively, but its association with a congenital disorder has emerged just recently. Here we report eleven de novo missense variants and one de novo stop-loss variant in H3-3A (n"‰="‰6) and H3-3B (n"‰="‰6) from Baylor Genetics exome cohort (n"‰="‰11) and Matchmaker Exchange (n"‰="‰1), of which detailed phenotyping was conducted for 10 individuals (H3-3A"‰="‰4 and H3-3B"‰="‰6) that showed major phenotypes including global developmental delay, short stature, failure to thrive, dysmorphic facial features, structural brain abnormalities, hypotonia, and visual impairment. Three variant constructs (p.R129H, p.M121I, and p.I52N) showed significant decrease in protein expression, while one variant (p.R41C) accumulated at greater levels than wild-type control. One H3.3 variant construct (p.R129H) was found to have stronger interaction with the chaperone death domain-associated protein 6.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Older Anticoagulants Increase Risk of Delayed Brain Hemorrhage After Trauma

Patients experiencing head trauma who were taking older classes of anticoagulants and antiplatelets had significantly higher rates of delayed intracranial hemorrhage (DH) and death from DH compared with patients taking newer medications, new research suggests. Researchers, led by Warren Chang, MD, MBA, a neuroradiologist and director of research at the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Amateur Boxing to Increased Risk of Brain Impairment and Early Onset of Dementia

Summary: Amateur boxers, specifically those who boxed during their youth, are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who didn’t. Amateur boxing is associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment and earlier onset of dementia, according to a study carried out by Cardiff University. The research team...
COMBAT SPORTS

