I’ve mentioned before that The Girl has become the go-to person in her friend group for college search advice; I’m her source of intel. The latest question that brought me up short came from a friend of hers who wants to attend Brookdale next year. He told TG that he failed the entrance test, so he was concerned that he wouldn’t get in. I clarified that there is no entrance test. There’s a placement test, but the worst that would happen is you might have to take an extra class to catch up; we have a 100 percent admission rate for folks with high school diplomas. She was surprised, and promised to pass that along.

COLLEGES ・ 9 HOURS AGO