The number of new COVID-19 cases has soared 47% over the past month across the state, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health. The increase began before Thanksgiving weekend, slowed down over the holiday, as usually occurs, and resumed with full force this week, as over 2,400 new cases were reported statewide each of the past three days. And it comes as health officials began testing positive samples for signs that the new Omicron variant is circulating here.

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO