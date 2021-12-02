CITY COUNCIL CABLECAST PUBLIC ...

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Scheduled virtually for MON DEC 13 @ 10AM - Tax, budget, & citizen participation on Mayor's...

classmart.post-gazette.com

CBS Chicago

Alderman Baffled By Revelation That City Council Staffers Have Lowest Rate Of COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting Of Any City Employees

CHICAGO (CBS) — The deadline for Chicago employees not only to report their COVID vaccine status, but also get their shots, is less than four weeks away. You might be surprised to learn what group of city employees has the lowest reporting rate. It’s not the Police Department. No. It’s the City Council. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, this revelation floored one alderman. Ald. James Cappleman (46th), the vice-chair of the City Council Health Committee said he is stunned, and frankly, embarrassed – especially considering it was the police union that spent weeks fighting Mayor Lori Lightfoot over...
CHICAGO, IL
kymnradio.net

Underdahl writes op-ed, warns of ‘difficult winter ahead;’ Thomas, Malecha discuss New Public Safety Center; City Council preview

Northfield Hospital + Clinics President and CEO Steve Underdahl is letting people know that hospitals across the country are dealing with. overwhelming demand, why it’s happening, and what the public can do to help mitigate the problem. In an op-ed piece posted to the NH+C website, Underdahl said both the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
alxnow.com

Torpedo Factory plans go to public engagement one week before City Council review

The City of Alexandria is sending its Torpedo Factory plans into a public engagement phase that’s been decried by some city commissions as rushed. The city is hosting virtual public meetings on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 10 at noon. Registration is required and each meeting is scheduled to last about an hour. Those wishing to speak on the plans can also do so at the Alexandria Commission for the Arts tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh city solicitor steps down to join Port Authority

City Solicitor and Chief Legal Officer Yvonne Hilton is leaving her role with Pittsburgh’s city government to serve as associate counsel with the Port Authority of Allegheny County. Ms. Hilton, who first joined the city’s legal team in 1997, will end her tenure on Dec. 10. In her role as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#City Council Meetings#Mmc
CBS Denver

Denver City Council Approves Ban On Flavored Tobacco

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council met Monday evening for a final vote on a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices. The council approved the ban, 8-3. If the mayor signs the measure, it will go into effect in July 2023. (credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images) A safety committee postponed the vote in October. The ban is aimed at reducing youth tobacco use. Opponents say it unfairly targets small and family-owned convenience stores because it could cost them 20% to 25% of their income. The order bans the sale of flavored vaping products, hookah, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.
DENVER, CO
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Council passes resolution seeking AAPI studies in New Jersey public schools

The Jersey City Council passed a resolution seeking to include Asian American Pacific Islander studies in New Jersey public schools. The council unanimously (9-0) adopted a resolution in support of state legislation Senate Bill No. 4021/Assembly Bill No. 6100, bills that require the inclusion of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and contributions in New Jersey’s K-12 curriculum.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler City Council to hold last public hearing on redistricting before taking a vote

Tyler City Council will be holding a last public hearing on redistricting before voting to adopt the current draft illustrative on Wednesday. Community members are invited to offer their final input on the draft plan before the city council takes a vote at 9 a.m. during the regular city council meeting at City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave.
TYLER, TX
lovelandoh.gov

Loveland City Council Updates

City of Loveland residents voted Nov. 2 to fill four open seats on Loveland City Council. Two new candidates were elected to Council, and two seats were re-appointed. John Hart and Kip Ping are newly elected to City Council. They both will be sworn in Dec. 6. Incumbent candidates Tim...
LOVELAND, OH
canoncity.org

Regular City Council Meeting

DISCUSSION: A. Community Agency Funding B. Commons at the Abbey Rezoning C. 2022 Budget Appropriations D. Stormwater Management Fee E. Water Rate Schedule F. Sitting or Lying Down in Public G. Levying General Property Taxes H. Energy Committee Interim Report I. 2022 Salary Ranges. This meeting will also be streamed...
POLITICS
PublicSource

Pittsburgh City Council hears public comment on divisive Wilkinsburg annexation issue

Keeping local government accountable to you is our job at PublicSource, and we introduced this ongoing series to share more of that information with you in real time. Pittsburgh City Council heard arguments for and against the annexation of Wilkinsburg during its first public hearing on the issue Saturday. More than 30 speakers were split on the issue, though a majority favored moving the process forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KMZU

Higginsville City Council Meeting

HIGGINSVILLE- During the Higginsville City Council regular meeting on Monday, the council plans to discuss the letter of agreement with the Archaeological research center of St. Louis, allowing them to perform a cultural resource survey. Members also plan to address the commissioning of the newly hired police officer, Trevor Morrison. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
L.A. Weekly

​​Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard is a Refreshing Change to Public Service

Edward Pollard, a city council member in Houston, is working towards building a better foundation for governance, one that’s based on understanding and cooperation. Pollard and his staff have already seen success with their new methods, working in public safety, police reform, infrastructure, and other quality of life concerns. Many of his creative initiatives and refreshing approach can be used as a model around the country, and specifically in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Chicago City Council Vote On New Ward Map Canceled

A potential showdown vote on a new ward map for Chicago has been called off on Wednesday, and instead Rules Committee Chair Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) will only introduce a proposed map to the City Council, putting off a vote until a later date.
CHICAGO, IL

