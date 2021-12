Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Venture Global has announced that it will be investing over $10 billion in a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Cameron Parish. The new plant will employ carbon capture and sequestration technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The project is expected to result in 200 direct new jobs, with average salaries of $120,000 alongside benefits. Louisiana Economic Development also estimates that the project will result in 867 indirect jobs not counting construction jobs during the building phase.

