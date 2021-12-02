Dollar has the interest rate edge to rule for now, say FX analysts polled by Reuters

NFP Likely to Reinforce Fed Signal to Announce Faster Taper. USD: As the Fed look set to speed up QE tapering at the upcoming meeting with Fed Officials echoing Chair Powell’s comments, today’s NFP may not necessarily move the needle for near term policy action. But instead, reinforce the consensus view of the committee to go ahead with a faster taper. In turn, I would expect a more muted reaction for the USD, unless the data shows a notable deviation from expectations. Elsewhere, concerns over Omicron continue to hold investors back from piling back into risk assets and will likely remain the case until scientific data over vaccine efficacy is released, which can be expected in the next week or two. Therefore, market sensitivity to omicron headlines will remain. Taking a look at the chart, USD downside has been curbed by the short-term moving average (20D) and thus a close below 95.75 and 95.50 would be a concern for USD bulls. However, in light of a hawkish Fed, I see the USD remaining supported with another push towards 95.65.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO