ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

#HLMBB Opener Up Next For Flames

uicflames.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- UIC returns home to begin the start of Horizon League play on Thursday, Dec. 2, when the Flames play host to Oakland in the Horizon League opener for both programs. Tip-off inside Credit Union 1 Arena is slated for 7 p.m. • The Flames dropped a pair...

uicflames.com

Comments / 0

Related
uicflames.com

Opening Weekend of Horizon League Play Concludes Sunday

CHICAGO -- UIC wraps up its first Horizon League weekend of the year on Sunday, Dec. 5 as the Flames play host to Detroit Mercy. Tip-off inside Credit Union 1 Arena is slated for 1 p.m. on ESPN+. • The Flames dropped its Horizon League opener on Thursday, falling to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Javonte Green becomes the 2nd Chicago Bulls player this week and 3rd in the last month to test positive for COVID-19, joining Coby White and Nikola Vučević

The Chicago Bulls are hoping to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak after Javonte Green became the second player to test positive for the virus this week. Green returned a positive test Friday, one day after the Bulls beat the Knicks in New York and two days after Coby White was placed into isolation for a positive test. The Bulls played the Nets on Saturday night in Brooklyn. Coach Billy Donovan said ...
NBA
uicflames.com

Flames Face Valpo in Home Opener Tuesday

In UIC's home opener Tuesday, the Flames will look for their first win of the season against familiar rival Valparaiso – and will look to avoid needing a comeback to get it. The last two games of the team's road trip saw UIC make valiant fourth-quarter comebacks, only to fall short both times. Against Purdue Fort Wayne, the Flames whittled a 12-point deficit all the way down to 2, but could not overcome late Mastodon free throws. Then on Saturday against Cleveland State, a 20-point Viking advantage slimmed down to 7 before the Flames ran out of time. In both games, defense played a huge role in the rallies. UIC averaged 4.5 steals, and forced 9.0 turnovers, in the fourth quarters of the two games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Up next for the Vikings: at Detroit

The winless Lions are approaching an ignominious anniversary. They are 0-10-1 this season and have lost 15 games in a row, dating to Dec. 6, 2020. Bears 16, Lions 14: It was another Thanksgiving nightmare for Detroit, which had 10 penalties, including a slew in the fourth quarter as it tried to stave off a Bears comeback. Alas, Cairo Santoskicked the winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Hawaii State
rmucolonials.com

Colonials Open #HLMBB Slate at Green Bay

RMU (0-5 / 0-0 #HLMBB) @ Green Bay (1-5 / 0-0 #HLMBB) Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 • 8:00 p.m. The Resch Center (10,000) • Green Bay, Wisc. Talent: Ted Stefaniak (pxp) & Cordero Barkley (color) Audio: RMU Athletics Gameday App. Talent: Chris Shovlin (pxp) Twitter: @RMUMBasketball • Instagram: RMUMBasketball. Opening...
SPORTS
cbslocal.com

UIC Flames Fall Short To Oakland In Horizon League Opener

CHICAGO (CBS) — The UIC Flames played the Horizon League opener Thursday night, hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The Flames found themselves down 7 with just over a minute, when Damaria Franklin hit the shot to cut the lead to four. The Flames were down 3 with 11 seconds left....
SPORTS
uicflames.com

Flames Two-Game Road Trip Begins With Oakland

UIC will hit the road for a Horizon League match-up against the Golden Grizzlies of Oakland for the first time this season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Athletics Center O'Rena. The Flames are coming off a 70-58 loss against the Mavericks, in which Jaida McCloud recorded team-highs...
OAKLAND, CA
uicflames.com

Flames Make First-Ever NCAA Appearance Friday

CHICAGO -- UIC will make history on Friday, Dec. 3 as the Flames make their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament when they take on top-seeded Louisville in the opening round of the 2021 Division I NCAA Tournament. First serve in Louisville is set for 6 p.m. (CST). The Flames enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country, winning their last seven matches. UIC has won 12 out of its last 13 matches dating back to Oct. 15. UIC has one of the highest-powered offenses in the country, ranking fifth nationally in total assists (1,548) and sixth in total kills (1,663).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Yaklich
Person
Greg Kampe
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men's Basketball Opens #HLMBB Slate Against NKU

Thursday, December 2 | 7:00 p.m. | Wolstein Center. Live Stats | Live Video | Radio: 1350 WARF/iHeartRadio App. CLEVELAND STATE GAME NOTES | CLEVELAND STATE ROSTER | NORTHERN KENTUCKY ROSTER. SETTING THE SCENE. The Cleveland State men's basketball team will begin Horizon League play this week, hosting Northern Kentucky...
CLEVELAND, OH
greenbayphoenix.com

Phoenix Set to Open #HLMBB Play with Pair of Home Games

Green Bay, Wis. – Green Bay men's basketball is prepared to open Horizon League play with a pair of games this weekend. On Thursday, the Phoenix will host Robert Morris at the Resch Center, followed by Youngstown State coming to town for a Saturday game at the Kress. Thursday, Dec....
GREEN BAY, WI
uicflames.com

Griffin Scores Career High in Horizon League Setback

CHICAGO – Despite a career high 24 points from Zion Griffin, the UIC men's basketball team dropped its Horizon League opener by an 81-77 margin to Oakland Thursday evening inside Credit Union 1 Arena. The Flames (2-5, 0-1 HL), who once trailed by as many as 20 in the contest,...
BASKETBALL
nkunorse.com

@NKUNorseMBB drops #HLMBB opener at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northern Kentucky suffered a 72-58 defeat at reigning Horizon League Champion Cleveland State to begin league play. NKU slips to 2-4 overall and 0-1 against league foes, while CSU improves to 5-2 and 1-0, respectively. STATS LEADERS. Marques Warrick led the Norse with 14 points and David...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Uic#Credit Union 1 Arena#The All Tournament Team#The Horizon League#Valpo
uicflames.com

Flames Dominate Opening Weekend of Competition

CHICAGO – The UIC track & field program opened up the 2021-22 indoor on Friday with a pair of meets. A handful of Flames remained in town to compete at the Windy City Invite, hosted by Chicago State, while a pair of runners went up to Grand Valley State for the GVSU Holiday Open.
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Flames To Finish Road Trip At Detroit Mercy

The UIC Flames (1-5, 0-3 Horizon) will face the winless Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-3 Horizon) Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m in Calihan Hall. The Flames are coming off a closely-competitive 67-59 loss to Oakland, while Detroit Mercy is coming off an 87-52 defeat to IUPUI. In their last game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou at Liberty: Tigers hope to heat up against Flames

Series; Last meeting: Missouri leads 2-0; Missouri 69, Liberty 60, Dec. 9, 2020. TV, radio: ESPN-Plus, KTRS (550 AM) About Missouri: As expected, the Tigers walloped NAIA Paul Quinn College on Monday, 91-59, led by Kobe Brown’s 20 points and 23 rebounds, the most boards for an MU player since 1966. … Brown leads MU with 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. … Newly appointed point guard Amari Davis has averaged 14.8 points the last four games while shooting 50% from 3-point range. … Jordan Wilmore, MU’s 7-3 center, didn’t start or see any action against Paul Quinn after playing double-digit minutes in five of the first six games. … Freshman guard Kaleb Brown, Kobe’s younger brother, scored his first college points Monday and has become a regular in the rotation, Cuonzo Martin said.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
uicflames.com

UIC Outlasts The Titans In Overtime Thriller

DETROIT - The UIC Flames (2-5, 1-3 Horizon) defeated the Titans of Detroit Mercy (0-8, 0-4 Horizon), 68-64 in overtime at Calihan Hall. The Flames were led in scoring by Jaida McCloud, who notched a new career-high with 30 points. McCloud went 14-17 at the foul line and 8-13 from the field. The sophomore added five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uicflames.com

Flames Stumble Against Titans

CHICAGO – Damaria Franklin recorded his third double-double of the year Sunday as the UIC men's basketball team dropped a 64-56 decision to Detroit Mercy inside Credit Union 1 Arena. The Flames, who led by 12 points in the early goings of the second half, were paced by Franklin who...
CHICAGO, IL
Liberty News

Pair of Lady Flames to Compete in U.S. Open

The Liberty swimming & diving team will be represented by two student-athletes at the 2021 Toyota U.S. Open, held Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. The Lady Flames will send sophomore Genna Joyce and freshman Sydney Stricklin to the Toyota U.S. Open. Stricklin will compete...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy