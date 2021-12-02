HLMBB Opener Up Next For Flames

In UIC's home opener Tuesday, the Flames will look for their first win of the season against familiar rival Valparaiso – and will look to avoid needing a comeback to get it. The last two games of the team's road trip saw UIC make valiant fourth-quarter comebacks, only to fall short both times. Against Purdue Fort Wayne, the Flames whittled a 12-point deficit all the way down to 2, but could not overcome late Mastodon free throws. Then on Saturday against Cleveland State, a 20-point Viking advantage slimmed down to 7 before the Flames ran out of time. In both games, defense played a huge role in the rallies. UIC averaged 4.5 steals, and forced 9.0 turnovers, in the fourth quarters of the two games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO