More details have been released concerning what happened before the 30-hour-long standoff between Lubbock Police and 48-year-old Gene Solis. It's said that Solis called an LPD officer the night of Wednesday, November 24th. He said that he was going to shoot his ex-wife, and that he would shoot anyone that tried to stop him. The officer tried to de-escalate the situation and informed officers of Solis' plan.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO