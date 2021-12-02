Microfood Business Grants - Apply by December 17

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors recently approved a new round of grants to help microfood businesses that have not received assistance from the County COVID-19-relief programs in the past 12 months. The Microfood Business Grant Program will provide grants of $2,500, $5,000 or $10,000 to each selected business, depending on the type of business.

The application portal is now open until Friday, December 17, 2021 at 5:00pm.

Program Flyer in English, Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese.