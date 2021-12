The Government only put in some basic anti-fraud checks on the small Covid loans it was providing to businesses once more than £28 billion had already been paid out, a new report has found.Checks to ensure that a company was not applying for more than one bounce back loan were not put in place until June 2020, a month after the scheme was launched, the National Audit Office said on Friday.By then, 61% of the money that was to be lent under the scheme had already been paid out to businesses.Other counter-fraud activities did not begin until September 2020 as...

